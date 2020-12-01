Instagram ‘Live Rooms’ Feature Rolling Out for Indian Users, All You Should Know

Instagram has been on a roll lately, releasing new features at regular intervals to keep the users busy and happy with the app. Now the social media giant has launched ‘Live Rooms’ feature. With the help of this new feature, users can add multiple people to their live stream. Until now, on an Instagram Live, only one extra user could be invited for chatting. But now, with ‘Live Rooms’ more than one user can join the live stream — More details on the story ahead.

Instagram ‘Live Rooms’ Feature Explained

The impact of the global pandemic was such that the views on Instagram Live grew by a massive 60% on a week-to-week basis. Now, with the new ‘Live Rooms’ feature on Instagram, a user can invite up to three guests on his/her live.

Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India said, “This year in particular has seen extensive use of Live, and as physical distancing norms continue, Live will remain an invaluable feature to bring friends, families, and audiences together, and foster meaningful conversations.”

Instagram has already tested this feature and is now releasing it for users across the country. Here is how you can use Instagram ‘Live Rooms’ as well.

Open the application, and go to the stories section of the app. Find the ‘Live’ button and tap it to go live. For adding guests in your live session, just tap on the Camera/Rooms icon. You will be able to see all the people who have requested to join your Instagram Live. Instagram has claimed that a user will be able to add all the three guests to the Live stream at the same time.

The rollout of the new feature has already begun. All the users in India and Indonesia are expected to receive the feature on their app very soon.

It will be a beneficial thing for creators who want to engage in meaningful conversations with more than one person at a time. This would also make the Live sessions more fun for the viewers to watch since the conversations won’t be streamlined anymore, instead it will be dynamic due to the presence of multiple users.