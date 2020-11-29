Best Prepaid Plans for Long-Term from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL

Prepaid plans with long-term validity are offered by all the major telecom operators of the country. Long-term prepaid plans are good for users who don’t want to recharge at regular intervals. But there is one underlying risk when a user purchases a long-term plan. It is that he/she is stuck with it for a long time if they don’t like it because of some reason. That is why the long-term prepaid plan that you choose must be carefully looked at before you make the purchase. Mentioned below are some of the best prepaid plans for long-term from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Reliance Jio Rs 2,599 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio offers multiple long-term prepaid plans to the users. But the Rs 2,599 from the telco is the best a user can get for long-term. This plan offers users 2GB daily data plus 10GB bonus data in addition to unlimited calling with 12,000 FUP (fair usage policy) minutes for making Jio to non-Jio calls. Users also get 100 SMS/day along with a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps and Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year. The validity of this plan is 365 days (1-year).

Airtel Rs 2,698 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 2,698 long-term prepaid plan from Airtel is very similar to that of the Rs 2,599 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio. This plan ships with 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year. This plan comes with a validity of 365 days (1-year) and also offers Airtel Thanks benefits.

Vodafone Idea Rs 2,595 Plan

The Rs 2,595 long-term prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea (Vi) comes with a validity of 365 days (1-year) and offers users 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. In addition to these benefits, there is a free subscription of ZEE5 Premium of one year included in the plan along with Vi Movies & TV subscription.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Plan

The Rs 1,999 plan from BSNL comes with a validity of 425 days which is a lot more than any of the plans mentioned above. There is unlimited voice calling up to 250 minutes every day along with 3GB daily data and 100 SMS/day. Users also get a free subscription of Eros Now for two months and Lokdhum content for 365 days.