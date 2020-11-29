Tata Sky Broadband 100 Mbps Plan for 6 Months Costs Rs 4,500: Everything You Need to Know

If a customer chooses the Tata Sky Broadband 100 Mbps plan for one month, it costs Rs 950

By November 29th, 2020 AT 7:20 AM
  • Tata Sky Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Tata Sky recently revised its broadband plans across the cities where it has operations. The DTH and Internet Service Provider (ISP) also reduced the number of cities where it operates. In the cities where Tata Sky Broadband has operations, it is providing up to 300 Mbps speeds, but the best-selling plan under its portfolio is the 100 Mbps plan. Tata Sky, on its website, termed the 100 Mbps long-term plan as the best-selling option. The best part of choosing Tata Sky’s broadband plans is the long-term options. All the plans from Tata Sky Broadband come in one month, three months, six months and 12 months subscriptions. And the speeds start at 50 Mbps, going all the way up to 100 Mbps.

    Tata Sky 100 Mbps Broadband Plan Available in Multiple Subscriptions

    Tata Sky’s 100 Mbps plan is available in almost all the cities where the ISP is providing services. Tata Sky says the plans with speeds above 200 Mbps is currently available in only select cities, which again is subjected to feasibility. So across all the cities, the 100 Mbps plan from Tata Sky is being chosen by many. To lure more new customers, Tata Sky is providing the same 100 Mbps plan in several versions.

    If a customer chooses the Tata Sky Broadband 100 Mbps plan for one month, it costs Rs 950. However, the plan comes in three long-term options- for three months priced at Rs 2,700, for six months priced at Rs 4,500 and for 12 months priced at Rs 8,400. As you can see, the price of the plan decreases as you increase the subscription duration. With the three months subscription, the ISP is offering Rs 150 discount and for six months it is Rs 1,200. Lastly, customers can avail Rs 3,000 discount from Tata Sky by opting for the 12 months package.

    The same discount offer applies to other Tata Sky Broadband plans as well. For example, the 200 Mbps plan from Tata Sky is available at Rs 1,150 per month, however, customers can get up to Rs 3,600 discount. The 12 months 200 Mbps plan from Tata Sky Broadband costs Rs 10,200, with a discount of Rs 3,600 overall.

    Do make a note that the prices mentioned above are excluding taxes and there will be an additional 18% GST application on every subscription package.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Best Prepaid Plans for Long-Term from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL

    Prepaid plans with long-term validity are offered by all the major telecom operators of the country. Long-term prepaid plans are...

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Broadband 100 Mbps Plan for 6 Months Costs Rs 4,500: Everything You Need to Know

    Tata Sky recently revised its broadband plans across the cities where it has operations. The DTH and Internet Service Provider...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8T Review: An Overall Great Phone

    Most of the OnePlus followers now know what to expect from a ’T’ model in a series. It is a...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp OTP Scam, How You Can Protect Yourself Against it

    module-4-img

    Tecno Pova With Helio G80 SoC and 6000mAh Battery to Debut in India on December 4

    module-4-img

    BSNL Reportedly Installed More Than 85,000 FTTH Connections in October

    module-4-img

    Netplus Broadband Truly Unlimited 100 Mbps Plan Now Costs Rs 699 per Month