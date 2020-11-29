Tata Sky Broadband 100 Mbps Plan for 6 Months Costs Rs 4,500: Everything You Need to Know

Tata Sky recently revised its broadband plans across the cities where it has operations. The DTH and Internet Service Provider (ISP) also reduced the number of cities where it operates. In the cities where Tata Sky Broadband has operations, it is providing up to 300 Mbps speeds, but the best-selling plan under its portfolio is the 100 Mbps plan. Tata Sky, on its website, termed the 100 Mbps long-term plan as the best-selling option. The best part of choosing Tata Sky’s broadband plans is the long-term options. All the plans from Tata Sky Broadband come in one month, three months, six months and 12 months subscriptions. And the speeds start at 50 Mbps, going all the way up to 100 Mbps.

Tata Sky 100 Mbps Broadband Plan Available in Multiple Subscriptions

Tata Sky’s 100 Mbps plan is available in almost all the cities where the ISP is providing services. Tata Sky says the plans with speeds above 200 Mbps is currently available in only select cities, which again is subjected to feasibility. So across all the cities, the 100 Mbps plan from Tata Sky is being chosen by many. To lure more new customers, Tata Sky is providing the same 100 Mbps plan in several versions.

If a customer chooses the Tata Sky Broadband 100 Mbps plan for one month, it costs Rs 950. However, the plan comes in three long-term options- for three months priced at Rs 2,700, for six months priced at Rs 4,500 and for 12 months priced at Rs 8,400. As you can see, the price of the plan decreases as you increase the subscription duration. With the three months subscription, the ISP is offering Rs 150 discount and for six months it is Rs 1,200. Lastly, customers can avail Rs 3,000 discount from Tata Sky by opting for the 12 months package.

The same discount offer applies to other Tata Sky Broadband plans as well. For example, the 200 Mbps plan from Tata Sky is available at Rs 1,150 per month, however, customers can get up to Rs 3,600 discount. The 12 months 200 Mbps plan from Tata Sky Broadband costs Rs 10,200, with a discount of Rs 3,600 overall.

Do make a note that the prices mentioned above are excluding taxes and there will be an additional 18% GST application on every subscription package.