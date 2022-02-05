Vodafone Idea Users to Get New Gaming, Esports, and Metaverse Services Soon

Vodafone Idea (Vi) users are soon going to get new services. These services would include things such as gaming, esports, and the metaverse. Mobile Streams Plc, a United Kingdom (UK) based tech company, in a regulatory filing at the London Stock Exchange, said that it is going to launch new gaming, esports, and metaverse services through its own application for the Vodafone Idea’s 273 million customers.

This would be something new for the Vodafone Idea customers. In fact, this would be sort of something new for everyone in the country as none of the telcos in India currently offer anything closely related to gaming, esports, or metaverse.

The company said that it will enable the customers of the telco to directly pay for the services from their Vi bill via their Google Wallet. Looking at the company’s statements, everything looks to be ready for launch. Mobile Streams said that it is waiting for approval to come from the Google Play Store for the launch of services. If it comes in the expected time frame, Vi users will get to see these new services within the first quarter of 2022.

Note that it is not just Vi the company is talking with!

Mobile Streams Also in Discussion With Reliance Jio

Mobile Streams said that it is also in advanced stage discussions with Reliance Jio to launch new services. An update on the same front should arrive soon.

Nigel Burton, Non-Executive Director of the company has stepped down from Board with immediate effect. However, Burton will be available for the company as a part-time paid advisor.

Burton said that getting to serve 273 million customers of Vodafone Idea is a big business opportunity for the company.

Bob Moore, Non-Executive Chairman of Mobile Streams said the company has been able to build new revenue streams which include building relationships with the telecom operators in all the remaining territories of the legacy business.