You Broadband Highest Speed Internet Plan in India

You Broadband, the fiber broadband subsidiary of Vodafone Idea, might not be the most famous internet service provider (ISP) in the country; regardless, it still has some very decent plans in its portfolio for regular consumers. The company also offers services to enterprise customers. If you are looking for the highest-speed internet plan from You Broadband, don’t think too high as you are not going to get a 500 Mbps or a 1 Gbps plan, but you can get a 350 Mbps plan, which is not too bad, to be honest.

You Broadband 350 Mbps Plan Is Only Available in Pune

Note that the only thing is the 350 Mbps plan from You Broadband is only available in Pune. In other cities, the company offers up to 200 Mbps internet speed plans. The 350 Mbps plan comes for Rs 2065 per month (including taxes), and it is also available for long-term validities with additional days of services for no extra cost. Basically, what it means is if the user goes for any of the long-term plans, he/she is eligible to get free service bundled for a few days.

The only thing is, with this plan, even though you are paying more than Rs 2,000 per month, you will not be getting any over-the-top (OTT) benefit with the plan. This is a big bummer as with Jio, Airtel and even Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), if you are spending over Rs 1500 or more, you are surely going to get OTT benefits.

With this high-speed plan that is only available in Pune, users get 3.5TB of data, which is decent. If you want You Broadband to provide you with the modem and the router, you will have to pay an extra Rs 1,999 security deposit. It will be completely refundable in nature. Some plans also don’t attract any installation charge either, which is a good move from the company.