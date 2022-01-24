You Broadband 350 Mbps Plan Available for Rs 1750

If you are looking for a high-speed broadband plan, You Broadband can be a decent choice for you. The fiber broadband subsidiary of Vodafone Idea is offering its 350 Mbps broadband plan for only Rs 1750. This plan comes with unlimited data and is also available in different validity configurations. With long-term validity plans, You Broadband offers customers additional days of service. It is non-traditional of a company to offer a 350 Mbps broadband plan; thus, You Broadband also offers a 300 Mbps speed plan to round off the speed figure. Here’s everything you should know.

You Broadband 350 Mbps and 300 Mbps Plan Details

As mentioned above, the 350 Mbps speed plan from You Broadband is available for Rs 1750. With taxes, the total price of the plan would stand at Rs 2065 per month. Further, users can go for the quarterly, six-months, and twelve months plans.

With the quarterly plan, You Broadband offers five days of additional service for free. Likewise, with the six-month and twelve months plans, users get ten days and 15 days of additional service without any extra cost from the company.

The quarterly, six-months, and twelve months plans would cost users Rs 6195, Rs 12,390, and Rs 24,780, respectively. Note that the price mentioned here also includes taxes. The data offered is 3.5TB per month. If you want a router and modem from the company, it would involve paying extra as a security deposit.

The 300 Mbps speed plan is available for Rs 2006 per month (taxes included). Likewise, the three months, six months, and twelve months plans are available for Rs 6018, Rs 12036, and Rs 24072, respectively. The data offered with this plan is also 3.5TB.

The extra deposit that customers will have to make for the router and modem is Rs 1999. It is a one-time refundable deposit. There are more plans offered by the company that comes with 3.5TB of data.