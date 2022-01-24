5G on High Frequencies a Challenge to be Delivered Inside Buildings Says TRAI

5G networks would bring high-spectrum frequencies into play. It would be the first time where the government will be auctioning 3.3 GHz – 3.6 GHz and mmWave spectrum bands to the telcos. But the thing with a high-frequency spectrum is that the airwaves can get disturbed very easily. While there are issues with delivering 4G networks in some buildings, it isn’t hard to assume that with 5G, it will become even more challenging to provide coverage inside buildings. Especially when the networks can be jammed or interrupted by walls, trees, and more.

According to a PTI report, P D Vaghela, Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), during a virtual event organised by the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), said delivering 5G coverage inside the buildings is going to be difficult as the signals will be transmitted on high frequencies which cover very small distances.

TRAI Has Prepared a Consultation Paper to Allow Relevant Stakeholders Get Access to Buildings for 5G

Ensuring that digital infrastructure is ready inside the buildings before the rollout of 5G networks is vital for the telcos. The telecom regulatory is currently in the process of coming out with a consultation paper that will talk about getting telecom operators, infrastructure providers, and other players access to the buildings in a non-discriminative manner for building the digital infra.

TRAI has already prepared the consultation paper and will release it soon for the stakeholders to seek their recommendations.

Vaghela said that there would come a time when the states would push for digital connectivity more than the revenues.

In fact, to further boost the infrastructure for 5G, India is planning to add 8 lakh new mobile towers in the next two years. Along with that, the fiberisation of the towers is expected to boost significantly in the same time period. A proper infrastructure and fiber backhaul is required for the telcos to be successful with 5G.