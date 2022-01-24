BSNL 4G Prepaid Plan That Other Telcos Should Also Offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the most affordable option for prepaid mobile customers in India right now. This is because the state-run telco is the only operator who didn’t implement prepaid tariff hikes, unlike its private rivals, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

There’s a prepaid plan that BSNL offers to customers that none of the private operators does. This is a plan that every telco should offer in the country, not at the same price as BSNL’s, but a plan like this would do wonders. Here’s the plan that we are talking about.

BSNL 4G Prepaid Plan That Jio, Airtel, and Vi Should Also Provide to Customers

BSNL offers customers a Rs 398 prepaid plan. This is not a new offering from the company. However, it is the kind of plan that none of the private telcos offers.

For the unaware, the Rs 398 prepaid plan offers customers truly unlimited data without any fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit on data consumption along with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The total validity of this plan is 30 days. Vodafone Idea does offer a postpaid plan like this for Rs 699.

But such a prepaid plan for 30 days or 28 days from the private telcos at the Rs 500 price point would do wonders for select people. It would reduce the need for fiber broadband for many. Not saying that 4G networks are as reliable as fiber broadband connections when it comes to speed and network congestion, but it would make for a good plan.

Further, it would also allow the telcos in boosting their average revenue per user (ARPU) figure as it would not be a cheap plan. While BSNL’s plan at Rs 398 looks like a good option, the lack of 4G networks just takes away the sweetness of the data benefits. The state-run telco is currently working on rolling out 4G networks throughout the nation.