Vivo Y15s Price Reduced in India

Vivo Y15s is a budget smartphone that launched in India two months back, sporting a MediaTek chipset. The device comes with modest features and was launched for Rs 10,990. In just two months, the smartphone has already received a price cut. Note that the smartphone comes in a lone 3GB+32GB variant.

According to a report from Gizmochina, the new price of the device has become Rs 10,490, implying a Rs 500 price cut in India. It can be purchased in India in Wave Green and Mystic Blue colours. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Vivo Y15s in India.

Vivo Y15s Specifications in India

The Vivo Y15s comes with a 6.51-inch water-drop notch display having an HD+ resolution of 720×1600 pixels. It has an IPS LCD screen with support for 60Hz refresh rate and has thin bezels on all the sides except for the chin.

At the rear, there’s a dual-camera setup with a 13MP main and a 2MP macro camera setup. For selfies, there is an 8MP camera at the front. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. It boots on Android 11 Go Edition and Fun Touch OS 11.1 on top.

Of course, you can get multiple other smartphones at this price range which are also powerful devices. The smartphone is made for users looking to purchase an affordable 4G smartphone with decent performance. The chipset is moderately powerful and will help you get the basic tasks such as running WhatsApp and other small apps smoothly.

Since it is a budget smartphone, don’t expect major performance from the cameras. The device is available in the Indian market via multiple channels, including both offline stores and online e-commerce platforms. You can also purchase the device directly from the official website of Vivo India.