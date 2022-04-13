Realme Book Prime and Realme Buds Air 3 Available For Purchase From Today – Price and Features

Two new products from consumer electronics brand Realme – Realme Book Prime and Realme Buds Air 3 are all set to go on sale in India today starting from 12 noon. The devices will be available for sale from the company’s official website as well as Flipkart and other offline stores. Realme Book Prime is the latest laptop offered by the brand that comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the new Realme Book Prime and Realme Buds Air 3.

Realme Book Prime Specs and Price

Realme Book Prime comes with a 2K Full Vision display. The laptop comes featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The processor on the device is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The company has informed that the laptop comes with a dual-fan liquid cooling system.

Realme Book Prime also features a backlit keyboard with a touchpad. The device offers stereo speakers with DTS audio technology. Connectivity options on the new Realme Book Prime include Wi-Fi 6 and a Thunderbolt 4 port. The product is claimed to offer 12 hours of battery backup on a single charge and comes with support for 65W fast charging over USB Type-C.

The Realme Book Prime has been launched in India at a retail price of Rs 64,999 for its 16GB + 512GB storage variant, however, it will be up for grabs at an introductory offer price of Rs 57,999 during the first sale. The laptop will be available in Real Blue, Real Green, and Real Grey colour options.

Realme Buds Air 3 Specs and Price

Realme Buds Air 3 come equipped with 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers. The audio product arrives with active noise cancellation certified by TUV-Rheinland to reduce external noise by up to 42dB. The device also features two microphones with transparency mode. The Realme Buds Air 3 offers 88ms low latency with the included Gaming Mode.

The device offers Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and can be connected to two devices simultaneously. The earbuds are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance. The company claims up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge with 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. Realme Buds Air 3 has been priced in India at Rs 3,999 and will be available in Galaxy White and Starry Blue colour options.