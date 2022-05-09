Reliance Offering New Revenue Streams for Kirana Merchants

Reliance Retail has brought a new revenue stream for the small and micro Kirana Merchants to grow faster in their journey. The company is installing small TV screens in the Kirana stores which is an innovative way for the merchants to earn extra money and the brands to showcase their products to consumers.

With these small TVs, brands can advertise their products by paying a certain fee to the merchants. Every customer that’s walking into the store can see the advertorials of the brand. These brands could be both local and national.

Reliance Retail Is Building and Enhancing Fulfilment Facilities

For meeting the increasing demand from the network of merchants which are being onboarded aggressively, Reliance Retail is building and enhancing its fulfilment facilities, partner acquisition capacity, delivery fleet, and other supporting infrastructure. This will help the company in catering to the millions of kiranas around the country.

Reliance Retail has also brought merchants access to working capital by partnering with multiple credit and payment platforms with which the merchants can request required capital without any collateral.

Further, the Kirana partners are able to sell more via the new commerce model which brings their end consumers access to digitised coupons which can be redeemed by the users at particular kirana stores.

Since these offers are brought to the end consumers by Reliance Retail, the merchants/kiranas don’t have to pay for the incentive from their pocket meaning their margins remain intact but sales grow.

Reliance Retail’s new commerce model has also helped the company in growing its chemist channel segment. Note that in the last quarter alone, the pharma segment’s new commerce operations scaled up to 1,900 cities and the merchant base was up 2x quarter on quarter.

Kiranas are also able to access a comprehensive digital platform for ordering their supplies, acceptance of digital payments, managing inventory, and more with the help of Reliance Retail.