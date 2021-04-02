Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

Realme X7 Pro Extreme debuted in China, is powered by Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+SoC

By April 2nd, 2021
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    realme-x7-pro-extreme-china-launch

    Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition has debuted in China. It is the third phone in the series that includes the Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G.

    To recall, the above-mentioned devices launched in China last year and were brought to India in February. Like the name suggests, the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition comes with better features and specifications than its peers. Let’s take a complete look at what the Realme X7 Pro Extreme has to offer and at what price.

    Realme X7 Pro Extreme Specifications

    The Realme X7 Pro Extreme comes with a 6.55 inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display supports maximum brightness of up to 1,200 nits with a 100% coverage of DCI-P3 wide colour gamut.

    The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition runs on Realme UI 2.0  based on Android 11. Under the hood, the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition runs on the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and  256GB of internal storage.

    There is a triple camera setup at the rear with a 64MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro shooter with a focal length of 4cm and f/2.4 aperture. It also comes with a 32MP sensor with an f/2.5 aperture at the front.

    The handset packs a battery of about 4,500mAh and supports 65W fast charging. It measures 159.9×73.4x.7.8mm and weighs 170 grams. The wide range of connectivity options includes 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

    Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition Price

    The 8GB + 128GB storage option of the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 25,600) and the 12GB + 256GB storage option at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 29,000).

    The X7 Pro Extreme Edition will be available in two colour options, namely the Black Forest and Castle Sky. The phone can be purchased online via Realme China online store.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Sonali is a national-level swimmer with a passion for tech and has different hobbies such as reading and writing. She is a good listener and therefore she can be your go-to person to talk about any aspect be it life or tech.

