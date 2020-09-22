OnePlus 8T Official Launch Set for October 14, Could Be Priced Around 15% Higher Than OnePlus 8

OnePlus officially confirmed that the OnePlus 8T 5G will launch on October 14 globally. In the press release sent by the company, it did not mention the OnePlus 8T Pro or the OnePlus 8T series, hinting that there won’t be any successor to OnePlus 8 Pro this time around. Besides announcing the launch date, OnePlus also started teasing the phone with #UltraStopsAtNothing hashtag. This means the phone will have 120Hz refresh rate like the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, the OnePlus 8T will still sport a Full HD+ panel. Right after the launch date announcement, a tipster leaked the European prices saying that the upcoming OnePlus 8T will start at 799 Euros which is a straight 100 Euros bump up from the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8T: Pricing Leaked

A tipster named Chun leaked the European pricing of the OnePlus 8T. According to him, the 8T will arrive in two variants- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. The base variant will retail at 799 Euros, whereas the premium model will cost 899 Euros. For the unaware, the OnePlus 8 in 8GB+128GB configuration was launched at 699 Euros. And the OnePlus 8 Pro is currently retailing at 899 Euros for the base variant. So the price bump is significant which could mean the phone will carry some major upgrades.

The Indian prices of the OnePlus 8T are unavailable at the moment. However, we are expecting OnePlus to price the 8T aggressively and below Rs 50,000 itself. For the unaware, the OnePlus 8 5G is currently retailing for a starting price of Rs 41,999, while the OnePlus 8 Pro costs Rs 54,999 for the base variant. So the price of Rs 44,999 or Rs 47,999 is entirely possible for the OnePlus 8T’s base variant.

Going by the rumours, the OnePlus 8T will have a 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 865+ processor, up to 12GB of RAM, upgraded quad-camera setup, bigger battery and it is also said to be the first OnePlus phone to offer 65W fast charging. However, the phone will likely miss out on features like the Quad HD+ display, wireless charging and IP68 rating.