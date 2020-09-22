Tata Sky Broadband Now Offering Landline Service for Free With Long-Term Plans

Tata Sky is ramping up its broadband offerings. Both Airtel and Jio have upgraded their broadband plans and are now offering unlimited data with its every plan. In the bid to compete against the other internet service providers (ISPs) and stay afloat in the market, Tata Sky is now offering landline service with its broadband plans. It is not surprising though. Many broadband customers of the company were wondering why they were not getting the landline service with their broadband plans when Jio and Airtel customers were. Now, that has been changed by Tata Sky.

Tata Sky Broadband Landline Service

Tata Sky is providing its broadband customers with landline service now. It is available on all the plans. But not every plan includes it for free. So Tata Sky offers broadband service with many different validity periods.

There are unlimited plans which come for 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months. So with all the 1 month and 3-month plans, the customers get landline service but for that, they will have to pay Rs 100 per month extra on the base fare of their plan. But for all the unlimited plans which come with a validity of 6 and 12 months, they come with landline service included for free. So the customers who are going for long term plans, they will have the benefit of landline service for free.

It is still not the same as what Airtel and Jio offer with their broadband plans. Since landline service is included for free in broadband plans provided by both the companies, even on their cheapest plans. But that is not the same case with Tata Sky. Here the customer needs to pay Rs 100 extra monthly rental for the landline service if they are going for an unlimited plan which has a validity of 1 or 3 months.

Along with this, Tata Sky has also made a lot of changes to its broadband offerings. First is that it is now offering its ‘Fixed Data Plan’ to very limited circles in India. As for the unlimited broadband offerings, there is a major change as well. Now two 1 month unlimited plans are available to be subscribed by the customers. One plan comes for Rs 850 and it provides users with 100 Mbps internet speed. The other plan comes for Rs 950 plan comes for 150 Mbps.

For the unaware, the unlimited broadband plans still come with a FUP limit. All the unlimited plans come with a FUP restriction of 3.3TB data after which the speed of the internet is reduced to 3 Mbps for the customers.