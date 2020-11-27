Netplus Broadband Truly Unlimited 100 Mbps Plan Now Costs Rs 699 per Month

Netplus Broadband, the internet arm of Fastway Transmissions, is currently providing high-speed internet services across 300 cities in North India. The 300 cities are spread across eight states. The broadband sector in India is getting competitive with every passing day. Popular Internet Service Providers (ISPs) like Airtel Xstream Fiber, BSNL, ACT Fibernet and so on have already responded to the latest JioFiber plans which start at Rs 399. Besides the top ISPs, local broadband operators also introduced new plans to increase the market share. Netplus Broadband is one such operator which brought a slew of new plans to take on JioFiber. The unlimited data broadband plans from Netplus start at just Rs 399 and they go all the way up to Rs 1,599 with 400 Mbps speeds.

Netplus Unlimited Data Broadband Plans Detailed

The Truly Unlimited Rs 399 broadband plan from Netplus comes with 30 Mbps speeds and there’s voice calling benefit added on top too. The next three Truly Unlimited broadband plans on the list Rs 499, Rs 599 and Rs 699 offering 40 Mbps, 70 Mbps and 100 Mbps speeds, respectively. These three plans also offer voice calling benefit via Netplus’ landline calling service.

Moving on, we have three more plans priced at Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,599. The Rs 999 Truly Unlimited plan offers 200 Mbps speeds, unlimited voice calling and more than 355 television channels via Netplus’ IPTV service. For the unaware, Fastway Transmissions introduced IPTV service last year and the same is being bundled with these Truly Unlimited plans.

The Rs 1,499 broadband plan comes with 350 Mbps speeds and more than 340 HD & SD channels. Lastly, we have the Rs 1,599 broadband plan from Netplus which ships with 400 Mbps speeds and free access to more than 340 HD & SD channels.

Other Netplus Broadband Plans and Offers Detailed

In addition to these Truly Unlimited plans, Netplus is also offering Fixed GB plans, offering ‘Double Data’ to customers which start from Rs 1,299 and goes up to Rs 8,499 with speeds up to 1 Gbps. The ISP is also providing discounts on long-term broadband plans. Customers can avail one month of free service on five months subscriptions and two months of free service on ten months subscription.

Lastly, Netplus also brought a new ‘Referral Programme’ for existing customers. As part of this offer, Netplus is offering Rs 50 discount to the referee, which can be redeemed by calling up at customer care.