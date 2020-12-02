Lionsgate Play Plans to Offer ‘High-Budget Premium Indian Originals’

Lionsgate Play has officially launched for the Indian market. It is worth noting that this over the top (OTT) content platform was silently added to the Google Play Store in India. Lionsgate Play will offer users original content in addition to movies and shows from other production houses. Lionsgate is a huge production house in itself. It has brought movies such as The Hunger Games, John Wick, and more for the users. Now the app has been launched officially in India, and users can download it on their smartphones and start streaming. But it is not free — more details ahead.

Lionsgate Play Subscription Price and More Details

Lionsgate Play will cost Rs 99 per month to the users or Rs 699 per year. But don’t worry, there won’t just be international and English content on the streaming platform. Lionsgate Play will also offer ‘high-budget premium Indian originals’ to the users in India.

For doing so, Lionsgate has partnered with big stars in India such as Anil Kapoor, Akarsh Khurana, Mukesh Bhatt, Kunal Kohli, and Endemol Shine production studios. But when will the Indian originals come out and what it will be about is still unknown at the moment.

Some of the Lionsgate Television content is recognised all over the world. The production house is said to be developing a spin-off of John Wick called ‘The Continental’. Lionsgate will be focusing on delivering more of adult content to its users. It would help Lionsgate Play create a unique market image for itself. Streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar, on the other hand, focus on content for people of all ages.

Adding to this, Lionsgate Play will feature content in several local languages of India such as Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bhojpuri. For the unaware, Lionsgate Play has been in the Indian landscape for quite some time now.

The streaming service partnered with Airtel and JioFiber to offer their users a free subscription with multiple plans. The app is now available in both Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS users.