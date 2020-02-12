How Does the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra Differ on Paper

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S20 series include Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the premium offering from Samsung this year

Samsung also launched a vertically folding smartphone as well

South Korean electronics major Samsung finally unveiled their next-generation flagships the Galaxy S20 series yesterday. The 2020 Galaxy S lineup now consists of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The three smartphones have been launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip at the company’s Unpacked event in San Francisco. All the four phones could reach the Indian market very soon and the pre-registrations have already begun the Asian sub-continent. In the United States, Samsung unveiled only the 5G variants of three phones which start at $999 (approx. Rs 71,050). In India, the Galaxy S20 series will be available in 4G configuration. Take a look at the comparison of Galaxy S20 series.

Samsung Galaxy S20: Specifications Detailed

The Galaxy S series base variant is now simply called Galaxy S20 replacing the moniker “e” meant for the entry-level smartphone. The Galaxy S20 comes with a 6.2-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2K display, with Quad HD+ resolution. The biggest update is the display now comes with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. The Galaxy S20 is powered by all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC for US models and Samsung Exynos 990 SoC for models offered in global markets including India. The device comes with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage. The device offers 5G by default in the US market and others like India have LTE models only.

Cameras are a big improvement in Galaxy S20 as well. The triple rear camera on the smartphone features a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens. The major highlight of the camera is the support for 8K video recording at 30fps. There is also a 10MP selfie camera upfront.

The Galaxy S20 includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and face recognition for biometric authentication. It is IP98 certified for dust and water resistance and supports 4000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, fast Wireless Charging and reverse wireless charging. The Galaxy S20 retails in the US for $999 for the 5G version. The phone will run on OneUI 2.0 based on top of Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy S20+: Specifications Detailed

The Galaxy S20 and S20+ are very much similar except for the physical size, battery capacity and additional camera. The device is offered with a 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED panel and 120Hz refresh rate and punch hole cutout. The processor remains the same, either Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 with 12GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of onboard storage.

The camera array too remains largely the same but additional rear camera. There is a 12MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide camera, the same 64MP telephoto lens and an additional ToF camera. The battery is slightly larger with a 4500mAh cell. The Galaxy S20+ will retail for $1,199 in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Specifications Detailed

By and large, the Galaxy S20 Ultra remains the same in the processor department but differs in terms of a larger camera. The top end is Galaxy S20 Ultra which offers a bigger display, a 108MP camera and a massive battery. The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED Dynamic display.

The highlight of this variant is the 108MP camera. The S20 Ultra comes with a quad-camera setup combining 108MP primary sensor with 48MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and same ToF camera. There is also a massive 5000mAh battery to power the device along with a 45W charger for fast charging. The device comes at a massive asking price of $1399. This phone is meant for camera enthusiasts.