Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, which was launched back in October 2019, has received a silent price hike in the country. The Redmi Note 8’s base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage is now retailing at Rs 10,499, a price hike of Rs 500 can be noticed. However, the 6GB+128GB model of the smartphone is still available at Rs 12,999 in the country. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999 in India alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Even at Rs 10,499, the Redmi Note 8 is a stellar offering with specs like Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP quad-camera setup, MIUI 11 and 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charger included inside the box.

Redmi Note 8 Price in India Hiked by Rs 500

Xiaomi is not known for hiking prices of its smartphones in India. Very recently, the brand announced permanent price cuts on devices like Mi A3, Redmi K30 and the Redmi K20 Pro. However, the price hike on the Redmi Note 8 comes as a surprise since the company did not announce anything publicly. The new price of Rs 10,499 is already effective across Amazon India and Mi.com, while the device is already selling at Rs 10,499 across offline stores. As noted, the high-end model of Note 8 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is still available at Rs 12,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, which was launched alongside the Redmi Note 8, did not receive any price hike though.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 8 is a very good budget smartphone, challenged by the likes of Vivo U20, Realme 3 Pro and Xiaomi’s own Mi A3. The phone sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Dot Notch. At the heart of the phone, we get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, clubbed with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage. The handset also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Cameras on the Redmi Note 8 include 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone offers a USB Type-C port and is backed by a 4000mAh battery. Xiaomi is bundling an 18W fast charger inside the retail box.