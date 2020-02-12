Samsung Galaxy M31 Leaked Specs Reveal Minor Upgrades Over Galaxy M30s

Highlights The Samsung Galaxy M31 will make its debut in India on February 25

Leaked specs suggest the M31 will be a minor upgrade over M30s

The USP of the device will be the 64MP rear camera and 6000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy M31 will make its debut in India on February 25. The handset, which is officially confirmed to ship with a 64MP primary camera on the back, will also offer a whopping 6000mAh battery. Ahead of the launch, complete spec-sheet of the Galaxy M31 has leaked online, courtesy of Pricebaba and tipster Ishan Agarwal. Going by these specs, the Galaxy M31 will be a minor upgrade over the Galaxy M30s with notable changes being done to the cameras. The Galaxy M31 will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage this time around. Pricing of the device is unknown at the moment, but we expect it to cost the same Rs 13,999 similar to the launch price of Galaxy M30s.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Specs Leaked: Exynos 9611 SoC, Up to 8GB of RAM and More

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A51 in India as a successor to the Galaxy A50s. The A51 came with minor upgrades over the A50, and the same case will repeat with M31 and M30s. Pricebaba says the Galaxy M31 will ship with a 32MP selfie snapper on the front with f/2.0 aperture. Samsung already confirmed the device would feature its 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor and other three sensors include 8MP wide-angle shooter and two 5MP sensors for capturing macro and depth information.

Under the hood, the M31 will have the Exynos 9611 chipset, clubbed with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. We may see the device arriving in a base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage to achieve a lighter price tag. Similar to the Galaxy M30s, the Galaxy M31 will also have a massive 6000mAh battery underneath that will have 15W fast charging support. Out of the box, the device will run Android 10-based OneUI 2.0. Lastly, the phone will flaunt a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen on the front.

Samsung Galaxy M31: Expected Pricing in India

The Samsung Galaxy M30s arrived at a starting price of Rs 13,999. However, it’s now selling at Rs 12,999 for the base variant. We expect the base variant of Galaxy M31 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will cost Rs 13,999, followed by the 6GB+64GB model at Rs 15,999 and 8GB+128GB model at Rs 17,999 or 18,999. These are expected prices of the smartphone, so take them with a pinch of salt.