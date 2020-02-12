Tata Sky Users Can Record TV Shows on Set-Top Box Itself: Here’s How

Highlights Tata Sky offers video recording service with its DTH boxes

The service is limited to the Tata Sky HD+ and Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Boxes which starts at Rs 5,999

Tata Sky users can record videos using the standard remote itself

Tata Sky, one of the nation’s top DTH service providers, lets users record their favourite TV shows to be viewed later on. The DTH operator has streamlined its range of Set-Top Box models to five distinct models. These now include the Tata Sky SD, Tata Sky HD, Tata Sky Binge+, Tata Sky 4K and Tata Sky HD+. Tata Sky discontinued its SD Set-Top Box recently, only to bring it back a couple of days later. However, not all Tata Sky subscribers are able to access this service. Only those who have a Tata Sky recording STB can avail this feature. The Set-Top Boxes which support recording are Tata Sky Binge+ and Tata Sky +HD box priced at Rs 9,300.

Tata Sky STB Models With Recording Feature Detailed

Tata Sky’s entry-level STBs are now the Tata Sky SD and HD which starts at Rs 1,399. The Tata Sky Binge+ was launched just last month and is an Android TV device that offers both satellite television and OTT video content. The box starts at Rs 5,999 for new subscribers but existing Tata Sky customers will get Rs 1,000 cashback.

The Ultra HD 4K STB starts at Rs 6,400 and offers 4K video quality along with Dolby Digital Surround sound. The last and most expensive of them all is the Tata Sky HD+ STB that goes for Rs 9,300. The HD+ box is the one that comes with a 500GB HDD and the only one that allows you to record TV shows and watch them later on.

How to Record TV Shows on Tata Sky+ HD Box

The Tata Sky recording service allows users to view their favourite TV shows on a later stage when they can’t see the live telecast. This is helpful when two people want to view different programs on the television or in case someone wants to record TV shows when one is busy.

In order to record live TV shows, Tata Sky HD+ subscribers will have to follow these steps:

Step 1: Press the Guide Button on the Tata Sky HD+ Remote Control

Step 2: Next, search for the TV show that you want to record with the navigation buttons

Step 3: Once you are on the show you wish to record, you need to click on the record option. The option gives users two choices: Record event or Record series.

Step 4: The users can click on “Record Event” to start the recording for a particular episode. The recording will automatically stop once the show ends. Besides, you also get to choose the “Record Series”, if it is a back to back series.

With this, the users get to record live TV shows on their Tata Sky+ HD Set-Top Box. In order to view the series, the Tata Sky subscribers press the “Plan” on their remote controller. This opens a number of options and users will need to click the recorded option. This option will open a list of recordings and clicking on the favourite show you want to watch will play the show.