Honor 9X With Kirin 710F SoC and 48MP Triple Camera Setup Launched at Rs 13,999

Honor 9X is now official in India at Rs 13,999

The first sale of the smartphone will be on January 20, 2020

Honor 9X has officially made its way to the Indian market today. Priced at Rs 13,999, the Honor 9X offers 48MP triple camera setup, full-screen display with a pop-up camera, up to 6GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. The Honor 9X is pretty much late to the party as there are several good options available in the market like Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and even the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers better processing power. The major drawback for Honor 9X is the Kirin 710F chipset which is on-par with the Snapdragon 665 chipset from Qualcomm. The Honor 9X comes in two variants- 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB, priced starting at Rs 13,999. Honor is also providing Rs 1,000 discount on the base variant during the festive season.

Honor 9X: Specifications and Features

The Honor 9X is the first smartphone from Honor after nearly seven months; To recall, the Honor 20 series was the last phones from the Huawei sub-brand to debut in India back in India in June 2019. Moving onto the specs, the Honor 9X flaunts a 6.59-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display on the front. According to Honor, the smartphone offers 91% screen-to-body ratio and the screen resolution is 2340 x 1080 pixels. There’s also a pop-up selfie camera on the front which adds up to the full-screen experience. The Honor 9X comes in two colour options- Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black.

Underneath, the Honor 9X has the HiSilicon Kirin 710F chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion up to 512GB. The chipset is the major drawback for the Honor 9X; The Chinese company should’ve at least gone with the Kirin 810 chipset to compete with the likes of Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro smartphones. The Kirin 710F is built on top of 12nm manufacturing process and the GPU used on the smartphone is Mali-G51 MP4.

Honor has added a 4000mAh battery to the smartphone and the company is bundling just 10W charger inside the retail box. Considering the price of the smartphone, Honor should have at least added 18W fast charger inside the retail box.

Connectivity options on the Honor 9X include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs on EMUI 9.1-based on Android 9 Pie out of the box. Honor also says the 9X offers GPU Turbo 3.0 gaming mode. The phone sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Moving onto the cameras, the Honor 9X rocks triple cameras on the back; A 48MP primary lens works in tandem with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and there’s a 2MP depth sensor as well. As mentioned, the Honor 9X has a pop-up selfie camera module which includes a 16MP sensor.

Honor 9X: Competitors in India

The Honor 9X has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. For the asking price, the base model ships with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Realme 5 Pro with Snapdragon 712 chipset and 4GB of RAM is also available at the same starting price. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 Pro with much powerful MediaTek Helio G90T chipset is currently available at a starting price of Rs 14,999.

Honor 9X: Pricing and Availability in India

Honor has launched the Honor 9X in two variants- 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB, priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. During the upcoming festive season or on the first sale, the base variant of the Honor 9X will be available at Rs 1,000 discount.