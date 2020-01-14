Xiaomi Redmi K20 at Rs 17,999 is a Smartphone You Should Not Ignore

Highlights The Redmi K20 base variant is available at Rs 17,999 after discount offer from Xiaomi

The latest offer from Xiaomi will be valid until January 17

Xiaomi Redmi K20 offers some better features than Realme X2

Xiaomi Redmi K20 was one of the best mid-range smartphones released in 2019. The Redmi K20 was announced at a starting price of Rs 22,999 in India in July 2019, and for the major part of the last four months, it’s available at Rs 19,999. For the first time, Xiaomi has brought down the price of Redmi K20 below Rs 19,999. The 6GB+64GB model of the Redmi K20 is available at Rs 17,999, whereas the 6GB+128GB model is retailing for Rs 20,999. The Redmi K20 Pro is also available at discounted rates right now; The 6GB+128GB model of the Redmi K20 Pro can be picked up for Rs 22,999, whereas the 8GB+256GB model is available at Rs 25,999 for a limited period. This offer is available until January 17. At Rs 17,999, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 is a smartphone you should not ignore. The Realme X2, which also offers similar hardware is available at Rs 16,999, but the Redmi K20 wins in several aspects when compared to the new phone from Realme.

Redmi K20 Available at Rs 17,999 for a Limited Period: Should You Buy It?

With the Redmi K30 all set to reach the Indian market in the next one month or so, Xiaomi has discounted the Redmi K20 and the phone can be now purchased for as low as Rs 17,999. To recall, the Redmi K20 was launched at Rs 22,999 in the Indian market back in July last year. A lot of Xiaomi fans were disappointed with the Redmi K20 pricing, but at Rs 17,999, it’s a deal you should not miss.

The Redmi K20 differs from the Redmi K20 Pro in just three aspects. The phone sports a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display on the front with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 1080×2340 pixels resolution. The phone has a pop-up selfie camera on the front, meaning users will get full-screen experience. The display on the Redmi K20 is probably the best under Rs 20,000. Thanks to the AMOLED screen, Xiaomi even added an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi K20 offers triple rear camera setup of 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, 13MP wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor is also present. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie camera. Lastly, the phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

As you can see, the Redmi K30 sports impressive on-paper specs. The only drawback is the lack of microSD card slot and slower charging speeds. Also, the phone runs the latest MIUI 10 out of the box and the phone even started receiving Android 10-based MIUI 10 recently.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X2: Which is Better?

The Realme X2 is the cheapest phone in India right now with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. Compared to the Realme X2, the Redmi K20 has some advantages like a better and brighter AMOLED screen, optimised MIUI 10 software, better cameras and overall standout design. The Realme X2 wins in some aspects like a slightly faster processor, faster 30W charging speeds and supports storage expansion as well.

Coming back to the Redmi K20’s current offer, SBI Card users can avail additional Rs 2,000 off on EMI and standard Credit Card transactions up to January 17 on Mi.com. Overall, it is a great deal for the users who are looking for a decent mid-range handset.