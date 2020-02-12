Tata Sky Brings New Recharge Benefits and Free Mobile App Subscription to Existing Users

Highlights The app-only flash sale is live from February 11 to February 17

Tata Sky is providing more than 400 Live TV channels on the mobile app for free

Users can avail exciting recharges on the mobile app

Leading DTH operator, Tata Sky, today announced its first-ever app-only flash sale called ‘Tata Sky Jingalala APPiness Offers.’ As part of the sale, Tata Sky users can avail additional benefits on recharges, along with free Tata Sky mobile app subscription for one month. Additionally, Tata Sky says the users will also get attractive offers on Set-Top Box upgrades, new Multi TV connections and the Tata Sky Binge+ can also be availed for Rs 4,999. The Tata Sky Mobile App only sale will take place between February 11 and February 17. With this flash sale, Tata Sky aims to increase the content consumption on its platform. Normally, Tata Sky users will not get free access to the mobile app, but the sale allows them to avail it for free. Continue reading to know more about Tata Sky Jingalala APPiness Offers.

Tata Sky Jingalala APPiness Offers Detailed

In a press statement, Tata Sky revealed that the Jingalala Appiness offers to feature a wide range of offerings such as cashback on recharges, discounts on subscriptions which are available on the Tata Sky mobile app and additional offers on Set-Top Box upgrades. Firstly, Tata Sky has partnered with four leading e-wallets- LazyPay, FreeCharge, MobiKwik and PayZapp to provide cashback offer.

Existing Tata Sky users performing a recharge via LazyPay will be eligible for 50% cashback up to Rs 100 on next recharge. FreeCharge users will get Rs 50 cashback on recharge of Rs 200 or more, whereas PayZapp users get 15% up to Rs 75 cashback on a recharge of Rs 400 or more. Lastly, MobiKwik users will be eligible to get Rs 75 cashback on recharge of Rs 500 or above.

Besides the recharge offers, Tata Sky users can also avail Tata Sky Mobile App content including 400 Live TV channels at no extra cost for one month. The DTH operator also confirmed that Tata Sky services that are available only on the mobile app could be subscribed at Re 1 each for the first month. The Tata Sky services available on the mobile app include Tata Sky Fitness, Tata Sky Classic Cinema, Tata Sky Hollywood Local, Tata Sky Theatre, Tata Sky Fun Learn and so on.

Lastly, as part of the same offers, existing subscribers can get offers on box upgrades and even Multi TV users will get new offers, says Tata Sky. The Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box will be available for Rs 4,999 for existing users under the same offer.

Tata Sky Offering More Than 400 Live TV Channels on its Mobile App

Tata Sky Mobile App is now offering more than 400 Live TV channels to the users. Existing subscribers of Tata Sky can watch the content at no extra cost for one month under the Jingalala APPiness Offers. For the unaware, Tata Sky is providing access to the paid channels only via its mobile app, but all the users can get a one-month subscription for free.