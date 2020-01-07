Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box Launched at Rs 5,999, Comes Bundled With Binge Service

Highlights New users can book Android TV-based Tata Sky Binge+ STB for Rs 5,999

Tata Sky did not reveal any upgrade offers being made available to the existing users

Tata Sky Binge+ also comes with one month of free Binge service

Tata Sky Binge+ is the latest Android TV Set-Top Box from the country’s leading DTH operator. Priced at Rs 5,999, Tata Sky Binge+ is now available for new customers via Tata Sky website. Compared to other Android TV STBs from DTH operators, the Tata Sky Binge+ is priced on the higher side. In contrast, Airtel Xstream Box and Dish SMRT Hub are available at just Rs 3,999 right now. Similar to the other Android TV Set-Top Boxes, Tata Sky Binge+ is also a linear STB which allows users to watch both Satellite TV and OTT content. It runs the latest Android TV 9.0 Pie platform and comes with various OTT apps like Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT preinstalled. For the new customers, Tata Sky is also offering one month of free Binge service, which usually costs Rs 249. Tata Sky Binge provides access to premium OTT services like Hotstar, three months of Amazon Prime, SunNXT, ZEE5 and more.

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Launched: Features Overview

Right now, we don’t have the complete hardware spec-sheet of the Tata Sky Binge+. The DTH operator will likely make an announcement later today, but the Set-Top Box is already up for purchase at Rs 5,999 on the company’s official website. As noted, Tata Sky did not reveal the complete spec-sheet of Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box. However, we do have some details. The Binge+ runs Android TV 9.0 Pie software out of the box and the remote has built-in Google Assistant support. Tata Sky Binge+ users can connect to the internet to watch content from OTT apps; Additionally, they can switch to the standard Satellite TV service to watch the Live TV channels.

Since it’s an Android TV certified box, users can download more than 5000 apps and games from the Google Play Store. The Box features 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Tata Sky is also providing catchup TV service of the past seven days with the latest STB and it can be viewed from the Tata Sky Binge app that comes preinstalled. Users can also watch Live TV channels from the OTT apps; For example, Hotstar allows the users to watch Live TV channels available on its platform like Star Maa, Asianet, Star Sports and so on.

To watch Live TV via Satellite TV service, Tata Sky Binge+ users should have an active channel pack.

Tata Sky Binge+ Offers 1 Month of Free Tata Sky Binge Service

In May 2019, Tata Sky Binge service was announced in collaboration with Amazon India. As part of the Tata Sky Binge, users can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition alongside premium OTT subscriptions like Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama Play, SunNXT, Amazon Prime for three months and ZEE5. All these subscriptions individually cost over Rs 700 per month, but Tata Sky Binge brings them at just Rs 249 per month.

Customers purchasing the Tata Sky Binge+ will get one month of free Tata Sky Binge service post which users will have to pay Rs 249 every month to avail the service.

Tata Sky Binge+: Pricing and Other Details

The Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box is priced at Rs 5,999 in the Indian market. Tata Sky is a premium DTH operator and this price is an expected one. That said, we may see the company introducing an upgrade offer to the existing Tata Sky customers with which they can avail the Binge+ STB at a lesser price. For instance, Airtel Digital TV existing users with an SD or HD Set-Top Box can avail the Airtel Xstream Box at a reduced price of Rs 2,249 (Rs 1,999 box charges and Rs 250 installation charges). Similarly, Dish TV SD and HD box users can get the Dish SMRT Hub at a price of Rs 2,499.

Tata Sky Binge+ can be booked via the company’s website at the moment. Availability and other details are expected to come out in the next few days.