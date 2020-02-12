BSNL Warns Users Not to Make Any Commercial Calls via Landline or Mobile Connection

Highlights BSNL may terminate your mobile number if it notices any commercial usage

The new move from BSNL is because of Trai's latest guidelines

Private telcos are also against commercial calls made via their mobile number

Government-owned telecom operator BSNL has now warned users of not to make any commercial calls or SMS via their primary connection. According to BSNL, such unauthorised calls or SMSes may lead to usage restriction or blacklisting of that mobile number or landline connection. Even private telecom operators who are providing truly unlimited voice calls urge users not to make any commercial or marketing calls via their primary number. BSNL says that the new move is in accordance with Trai’s guidelines named TCCCPR 2018. Furthermore, BSNL has come up with new regulation and developed a new DLT portal.

BSNL Launches New Portal for Registering to Commercial Services

Telecom operators are always against providing commercial services to their customers if they are not registered with the telecom operator. In accordance with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s guidelines named TCCCPR 2018, BSNL users are not allowed to make any commercial call or SMS using their mobile or landline number. “Such unauthorised use may lead to usage restriction or blacklisting,” said the telecom operator in a press release.

The telco is also requesting its users to set preferences based on product category, day, time, mode of communication for which they wish to receive promotions or block them.

And to implement the new regulation, BSNL has developed the DLT portal. All the telemarketers/business entities, who want to send commercial communication to their customers, have to register themselves with BSNL on DLT portal as per new Trai regulations. Telemarketers may use only designated number series and SMS pipe for commercial communications.

Private Telcos Also Deny Any Commercial Usage of Voice Calls

Not only BSNL but private telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio also deny their users from making any commercial calls. For the unaware, both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are providing truly unlimited voice calls to the users without any FUP limit. The terms and conditions which are available on both the telcos’ website state they have the full right to block the mobile number if they notice any commercial usage on the particular number.

Users are required to register themselves on the DLT portal to be eligible for making commercial calls or SMSes.