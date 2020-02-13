Airtel Broadband Spotted Offering Unlimited Data With Long-Term Plans

Highlights Airtel Xstream Fibre Broadband plans already come with unlimited data benefit in some cities

A couple of months ago, Bharti Airtel revamped its entire Airtel Xstream Fibre broadband plans and even started providing a 100 Mbps high-speed plan at just Rs 799 in almost every city where it is operating right now. Airtel now has just four broadband plans priced at Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999, offering up to 1 Gbps speeds. Similar to JioFiber plans, the major drawback for Airtel Broadband plans is they come with a FUP limit. In some cities like Hyderabad, Airtel is providing unlimited data with all the broadband plans. But in most of the cities, it has a FUP limit. As per the latest development, Airtel Xstream Fibre plans now offer unlimited data on long-term subscriptions of six months or one year. Earlier, the ISP did not provide any such benefit with long-term subscriptions, so it’s a good move from the ISP after removing the three months Netflix subscription benefit.

Airtel Xstream Fibre Offering Unlimited Data on Long-Term Subscription

TelecomTalk spotted that the Airtel Xstream Fibre broadband plans in Chennai are available for up to one-year subscription through Airtel Thanks app and the Airtel self-care portal. For example, Airtel Xstream Fibre plans offer unlimited data in just two cities- Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. And in other cities, they ship with a monthly FUP limit. For instance, the Rs 799 plan offers just 150GB data for one month, whereas the Rs 999 plan comes with 300GB FUP limit.

The six months pack of Rs 999 costs Rs 5,544 (excluding 18% GST) and it offers unlimited data every month. That said, even if Airtel says ‘unlimited data,’ there’s a FUP limit of 3.3TB every month. Not only for Rs 999 broadband plans, other long-term plans in Chennai and other cities are also shipping with unlimited data. Do make a note that this benefit is applicable only for six months and one-year subscriptions, and not for a three-month subscription.

This is a really good move from Bharti Airtel to lure the subscribers to join its network for a longer duration. Reliance JioFiber also has some exclusive offers on long-term subscriptions like double data benefit, an annual subscription to OTT apps or additional service for up to two months.

Airtel Xstream Fibre Still Offering Unlimited Data Add-On at Rs 299

Basically, the addition of unlimited data benefit to long-term plans removes the hassle to customers of recharging the unlimited data add-on of Rs 299. For the unaware, when Airtel revamped its Xtsream Fibre plans the last time, it came up with a Rs 299 add-on that allows users to consume monthly data of 3.3TB. For example, if you are on the Rs 799 plan which offers just 150GB data benefit, then you can opt for the Rs 299 add-on to make the data benefit 3.3TB or unlimited in Airtel’s terms.