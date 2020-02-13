GSMA Cancels MWC 2020 Tech Show Over Coronavirus Concerns

Highlights GSM Association cancels Mobile World Congress 2020

The reason behind cancelling the event is Coronavirus

This year's MWC would have seen a lot of brands launching 5G phones globally

As expected, the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 has been cancelled over growing Coronavirus concerns. GSM Association (GSMA), which conducts the show every year, has confirmed the news officially. Over the last few weeks, we have seen brands withdrawing their participation from the world’s largest phone show over the deadly Coronavirus fears. And GSMA has cancelled the show entirely saying it will be ‘impossible’ to hold the event. The death toll has surged to 242 and over 15,000 cases have been reported in a single day (February 13). The total reported cases right now are-60,312 as of this reporting.

MWC 2020 Cancelled and it Will Be Back Next Year

Coronavirus made a lot of brands pulling out from holding their events at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona which is scheduled to start on February 24. The four-day show would have seen various brands like HMD Global, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, LG, Sony, and so on holding their events to unveil latest products. Samsung was all set to showcase its Galaxy S20 series at the MWC, whereas HMD Global was said to launch a brand new series.

“With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event. The Host City Parties respect and understand this decision. The GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions. Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China, and all around the world,” said GSMA CEO John Hoffman. GSMA also confirmed that the MWC would be back for next year.

Realme, Xiaomi and Other Brands Expected to Launch 5G Phones

At the MWC 2020, we may have seen a lot of 5G phones from various brands like Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and more. With the show entirely cancelled, brands will hold separate events in the coming weeks to launch their planned products. Xiaomi will be launching the Mi 10 series later today and the global variants would have appeared at the MWC. Realme was all set to bring Snapdragon 865-powered Realme X50 Pro at the show.