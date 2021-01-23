Samsung Galaxy Note Series Might be Gone, All You Should Know

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S21 series in India and other parts of the world. Every year, Samsung’s fans wait for either the ’S’ series or the ‘Note’ series to get a new device so that they can get their hands on the latest flagship from the South Korean tech giant. But now, these fans might not see another device under the ‘Note’ series. Hence, for those waiting for the next device in the Note series, this might be a disappointing read for you. According to rumours online, Samsung has plugged the Note series from its plans — read ahead to find out more about the story.

No More Devices for Galaxy Note Series

Two of the well-known tipsters have said that Samsung is discontinuing the Note series all over the world. Ice Universe took to Twitter and said that the Note series had seen its last days and that there will be no Galaxy Note 21. Another industry insider, Ross Young, said the same thing. Ross Young said that the next device which will come under the Note series would be Note 20 FE.

Samsung didn’t see any attractive sales under the S20 or Note 20 series in 2020. It missed its sales target by a huge margin. Thus the decision to discontinue the Note series might be to save costs and push one flagship series (S21) aggressively in the market. This would allow the company to focus on the sales channel of one important series at a time and would also allow being more innovative with one device.

Also, the fact that Samsung has provided the ’S’ pen support in the S21 Ultra, it becomes hard to ignore the possibility of the company, not coming with other new devices under the ‘Note’ category this year.

However, it is worth noting that Samsung dismissed all the rumours of Galaxy Note series discontinuing a few weeks back. An official of the company said that Samsung is expanding the Note series’s features and experience on its other devices. This does not mean that Samsung won’t pay attention to the Note series.

Some of the reports have also suggested that Samsung might not kill the Galaxy Note series anytime soon. Yonhap News reports that the mobile maker will launch a new device under the Galaxy Note series, namely Galaxy Note 21 in 2021.

There are a lot of people who are disappointed by the news of Note series dying. But at the moment, it is important to remember that everything is a speculation based on rumours. Thus, we will have to wait and see what Samsung says and does in the next few months.