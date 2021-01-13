Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra Prices in India Cut: Check New Prices

Samsung Galaxy S20 series of phones have reportedly received price cuts in India ahead of the much-anticipated Galaxy S21 series. The South Korean smartphone giant has reduced the prices of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. 91mobiles reported that the Galaxy S20+ received the highest price cut of Rs Rs 15,991 and it will retail for Rs 56,999 going forward. Samsung did not reduce the prices of the Galaxy Note 20 series. Samsung is all set to introduce the Galaxy S21 series tomorrow and this new price cut is an expected one. Similar to the S20 devices, Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S21, S21+ and the S21 Ultra smartphones. Also, the company will be launching the S21 series simultaneously in India alongside the global markets.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Prices in India Reduced Again

Citing sources in the offline market, 91mobiles reported this news first. Starting with the Galaxy S20, the phone’s price has been reduced to Rs 49,999. The price of the S20 has been reduced from Rs 59,499. Moving onto the Galaxy S20+, the device’s price has been dropped to Rs 56,999 from Rs 72,990. This means the S20+ received a whopping price cut of Rs 15,991.

Lastly, we have the Galaxy S20 Ultra whose price has been dropped to Rs 76,999 from the original price of Rs 86,999. The new prices are already effective across offline stores. E-commerce giant Flipkart is selling the Galaxy S20+ for Rs 54,999, whereas the Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra are being shown as out of stock. Samsung’s official shop is still selling the three phones at the old prices only, but they are expected to change in the next couple of days before the official unveiling of Galaxy S21 devices. The most affordable S20 series phone- the Galaxy S20 FE is available at Rs 40,999.

In other news, the Galaxy S21 series will go official tomorrow. The most interesting device in the S21 series will be the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have S-Pen stylus support, a feature that has been exclusive to the Galaxy Note series of phones. The S21, S21+ and the S21 Ultra will be powered by Exynos 1020 chipset with 5G support and they might come with up to 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S21 Ultra may have a 16GB of RAM model as well. The launch event is less than 48 hours away during which we will get all the details regarding the S21 series.