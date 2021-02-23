OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9e/Lite Might Be Powered By Snapdragon 888 and 690 SoC

OnePlus is expected to launch its new flagship series, ‘OnePlus 9’, next month in March 2021. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch the new series with three devices, namely ‘OnePlus 9’, ‘OnePlus 9 Pro’, and ‘OnePlus 9e/Lite’. The OnePlus 9e/Lite is expected to be the affordable device in the series and might come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. According to a report from Techmania, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to come with Snapdragon 888, while the OnePlus 9e/Lite with Snapdragon 690 SoC.

OnePlus 9 Pro and 9e/Lite Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 9 Pro might feature an AMOLED screen with a resolution of up to 1,440×3,216 pixels, along with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It might come powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. It might pack a 4,500mAh battery and support reverse charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro might come with 65W fast-charging support seen on the OnePlus 8T.

The OnePlus 9e/Lite might come with a 6.5-inch display (1,800×2,400 pixels) and support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It might pack a 5,000mAh battery, bigger than the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to come with a triple-camera setup in a vertical rectangle layout with a flash module. The primary sensor might be a 48MP lens paired with a 64MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 3.3x telephoto lens. OnePlus is being rumoured to be partnering with Hasselblad for developing the cameras, and the 9 Pro might also support 4K video recording at 120fps.

The OnePlus 9e/Lite is expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. More leaks about the specifications of the’ OnePlus 9’ series are expected to come soon.