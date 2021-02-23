OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9e/Lite Might Be Powered By Snapdragon 888 and 690 SoC

OnePlus is expected to launch its new flagship series, ‘OnePlus 9’ next month in March, 2021

By February 23rd, 2021 AT 12:45 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 2 Comments
    oneplus-9-9e-lite-powered-snapdragon
    Image Credits – Dave2d

    OnePlus is expected to launch its new flagship series, ‘OnePlus 9’, next month in March 2021. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch the new series with three devices, namely ‘OnePlus 9’, ‘OnePlus 9 Pro’, and ‘OnePlus 9e/Lite’. The OnePlus 9e/Lite is expected to be the affordable device in the series and might come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. According to a report from Techmania, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to come with Snapdragon 888, while the OnePlus 9e/Lite with Snapdragon 690 SoC.

    OnePlus 9 Pro and 9e/Lite Specifications (Expected)

    The OnePlus 9 Pro might feature an AMOLED screen with a resolution of up to 1,440×3,216 pixels, along with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It might come powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. It might pack a 4,500mAh battery and support reverse charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro might come with 65W fast-charging support seen on the OnePlus 8T.

    The OnePlus 9e/Lite might come with a 6.5-inch display (1,800×2,400 pixels) and support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It might pack a 5,000mAh battery, bigger than the OnePlus 9 Pro.

    The OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to come with a triple-camera setup in a vertical rectangle layout with a flash module. The primary sensor might be a 48MP lens paired with a 64MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 3.3x telephoto lens. OnePlus is being rumoured to be partnering with Hasselblad for developing the cameras, and the 9 Pro might also support 4K video recording at 120fps.

    The OnePlus 9e/Lite is expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. More leaks about the specifications of the’ OnePlus 9’ series are expected to come soon.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    2 Comments
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL is Again Offering a Free SIM to Users for a Limited Time

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is again offering a free SIM card to its users living in the Chennai circle....

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9e/Lite Might Be Powered By Snapdragon 888 and 690 SoC

    OnePlus is expected to launch its new flagship series, ‘OnePlus 9’, next month in March 2021. The Chinese smartphone maker...

    module-4-img

    Airtel to Leverage Qualcomm’s 5G RAN Platform for Rolling Out 5G In India

    Bharti Airtel and Qualcomm Technologies today announced their collaboration for accelerating 5G in India. Recently, Airtel became India’s first telco...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Vi (Vodafone Idea) Launches Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) Service

    module-4-img

    Redmi 9 Power Now Comes in a 6GB+128GB Variant at Rs 12,999

    module-4-img

    Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Launch in India on March 4 in These Configurations

    module-4-img

    Vi Starts Offering 3GB Daily Data With Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 Plans to Select Users