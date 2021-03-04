Realme 8 Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Madhav Sheth, the head of Realme India and Europe, has shared the retail box of the Realme 8 on his Twitter handle. Further, looking at the image, some specifications of the Realme 8 Pro can also be confirmed. The exact launch date of the devices is not confirmed, but they will be launching sometime soon. The Realme 8 will come with fast-charging, a massive battery, and big screen, and an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the devices that have been revealed now.

Realme 8 Specifications

The picture of the box shared by Madhav Sheth confirms that the Realme 8 will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The design of the device’s body will be slim, and the box says it will be light to handle as well.

The Realme 8 will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, which is touted by the chipset maker to be a gaming processor. Further, it will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery and will support 30W Dart Charge for a super-fast charging experience. The Realme 8 will come with a quad-camera setup where the primary sensor will be a 64MP lens.

Coming to the Realme 8 Pro, it is confirmed to have a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor at the rear as its primary camera lens. The device will support an array of camera features such as ‘three distinct portrait modes’ and ‘starry-time lapse video’.

The image shared by Sheth shows that the device carries the company’s tagline at the rear in big and bold letters, ‘Dare to Leap’. The design of the device looks really cool, and the colour option visible on the image is very pleasing to the eye.

The Realme 8 series is expected to be in direct competition with the Redmi Note 10 series, which is launching today in India. More details about the device should be out soon.