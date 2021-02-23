How to Use Voice Messaging Feature on Twitter?

Twitter has been testing and rolling out multiple features to hoist users’ experience and make the platform more engaging. The latest feature that has been rolled out for users is the voice messaging feature. The new development will allow users to send voice notes as direct messages. The new voice messaging feature is being rolled out in a phased manner in India, Brazil and Japan. If you want to get rid of the hassle of typing long texts and utilise the voice messaging feature, follow the article till the end.

Steps to Direct Message With Voice Note in Twitter

To utilise the new voice messaging feature, update your Twitter app and Log in to your account. Select the person’s chat to whom you want to share the voice message with. In the chatbox, you will see the voice recording button.

Tap on the voice recording button and record your message. Tap the voice recording button again to end the recording. Listen to the voice note and release the button to send the message.

Things to Know About Twitter Voice Messaging Feature

Twitter is rolling out the voice messaging feature in a planned manner to eliminate any glitches and technical interruptions. The new voice messaging feature is available for both Andriod and iOS smartphone users. Currently, Twitter for web browsers will not get the feature. However, it is speculated that the feature will be rolled out for the web browsers soon. Users must also note that they will be able to send a voice message of only up to 140 seconds. Anything above that will not be recorded.

Twitter is working on voice services to diversify the experience for the users. The social media giant is working on Spaces to let users connect beyond the 280 character tweets and tap on emotions and empathy by listening to the human voice.