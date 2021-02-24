BSNL Revises STV 99, STV 298, STV 319, PV 399 and PV 699: Check New Benefits

BSNL has revised three prepaid STVs and two Plan Vouchers (PVs) for a limited period. The three STVs in question are STV 99, STV 298 and STV 319, whereas the two PVs are PV 399 and PV 699. BSNL extended the validity of PV 699 alongside adding additional data and SMS benefits to the remaining plans. It is good to see BSNL adding more benefits to the prepaid plans, which are already the best in the segment. For example, after the latest revision, PV 699 offers 20 days of extra validity. The voice-only STV 319 now ships with 10GB of data benefit as well. The revised plans will be valid till March 31, 2021, after which the telco will roll back to the old benefits. Continue reading to know about the revised five BSNL prepaid plans in detail.

BSNL STV 99 After Revision: What It Offers?

The STV 99 from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the best-prepaid plans available right now. The plan usually offers unlimited voice calls to any network within India and free Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) for 22 days. BSNL retained the validity, but the plan will also offer 99 SMSes as part of this new revision.

BSNL STV 298 After Revision: What It Offers?

The STV 298 comes with unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit, 1GB of data per day and 100 SMSes per day for 54 days. Now, the pack ships with 2GB data per day for 56 days. The Eros Now subscription remains unchanged with this revision.

BSNL STV 319 After Revision: What It Offers?

BSNL introduced the STV 319 more than three years ago, keeping the heavy voice calling users in mind. We have seen the STV 319 undergoing a lot of revisions in the past, but they were majorly validity reduction revisions. The new revision is a unique one because BSNL has added 10GB data benefit and 300 SMSes to the plan, alongside retaining the unlimited voice calls benefit. The validity of the plan is the same at 75 days.

BSNL PV 399 After Revision: What It Offers?

Moving onto the next plan, it is the Plan Voucher 399 (PV399). This is an unlimited combo plan with 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMSes per day, free BSNL Tunes and Lokdhun content. The validity of the plan is 80 days. Post the revision, the PV 399 comes with 2GB daily data for the same 80 days.

BSNL PV 699 After Revision: What It Offers?

The last prepaid plan from BSNL to receive the revision is PV 699. This is also an unlimited combo plan with 0.5GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day, unlimited voice calls and free PRBT for the first 60 days. The plan generally comes with 160 days validity, however, BSNL will provide additional 20 days validity till March 31, 2021. This means the PV 699 offers benefits for 180 days from the date of recharge.