OnePlus Nord 2 Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

OnePlus Nord 2 is another upcoming smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand. We last heard about the OnePlus Nord successor in November 2020 and a new report now reveals the smartphone’s name and processor. Android Central, which has a great track record when it comes to OnePlus leaks, now says the OnePlus Nord successor will be called OnePlus Nord 2. The publication claims the Nord 2 will be the first OnePlus phone to feature a non-Qualcomm chipset. In fact, it says the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. To recall, the OnePlus Nord uses Snapdragon 765G SoC. As for the launch date, we can expect the Nord 2 to go official right after the OnePlus 9 series launch later this month.

OnePlus Nord 2 Leaked: Everything You Need to Know

OnePlus Nord series was the company’s take on the mid-range smartphone segment. The OnePlus Nord became an instant best-seller in India and some other markets. However, the other two Nord phones- the Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100 (never launched in India) did not receive enough response from the audience. Coming to the Nord 2, it will succeed the original Nord that went official in August last year.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will have the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset which is something unusual. OnePlus always chose Qualcomm SoCs on its smartphones, but as the company evolves, we are getting to see more changes in its strategy. There isn’t a proper upgrade to Snapdragon 765G chipset that’s present on the OnePlus Nord, so it makes sense for the company to choose a powerful chipset from MediaTek.

MediaTek announced the Dimensity 1200 SoC at the beginning of 2021 and it is a powerful chip with one Cortex A78 core clocked at 3.0GHz, three Cortex A78 cores with clock speed up to 2.6GHz and four Cortex A55 cores with up to 2.0GHz clock speeds. And yes, MediaTek’s Dimensity series is all about 5G.

We are not sure why OnePlus is making this major move. More details regarding the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to come out in the coming days. The launch date of the phone is expected to be right after the OnePlus 9 series. OnePlus is making a major announcement regarding the OnePlus 9 range of devices on March 8.