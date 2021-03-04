OnePlus Nord 2 Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

A new report now claims the OnePlus Nord successor aka the OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

By March 4th, 2021 AT 10:36 AM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    OnePlus Nord 2 Will Be Powered by Dimensity 1200 SoC

    OnePlus Nord 2 is another upcoming smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand. We last heard about the OnePlus Nord successor in November 2020 and a new report now reveals the smartphone’s name and processor. Android Central, which has a great track record when it comes to OnePlus leaks, now says the OnePlus Nord successor will be called OnePlus Nord 2. The publication claims the Nord 2 will be the first OnePlus phone to feature a non-Qualcomm chipset. In fact, it says the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. To recall, the OnePlus Nord uses Snapdragon 765G SoC. As for the launch date, we can expect the Nord 2 to go official right after the OnePlus 9 series launch later this month.

    OnePlus Nord 2 Leaked: Everything You Need to Know

    OnePlus Nord series was the company’s take on the mid-range smartphone segment. The OnePlus Nord became an instant best-seller in India and some other markets. However, the other two Nord phones- the Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100 (never launched in India) did not receive enough response from the audience. Coming to the Nord 2, it will succeed the original Nord that went official in August last year.

    The OnePlus Nord 2 will have the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset which is something unusual. OnePlus always chose Qualcomm SoCs on its smartphones, but as the company evolves, we are getting to see more changes in its strategy. There isn’t a proper upgrade to Snapdragon 765G chipset that’s present on the OnePlus Nord, so it makes sense for the company to choose a powerful chipset from MediaTek.

    MediaTek announced the Dimensity 1200 SoC at the beginning of 2021 and it is a powerful chip with one Cortex A78 core clocked at 3.0GHz, three Cortex A78 cores with clock speed up to 2.6GHz and four Cortex A55 cores with up to 2.0GHz clock speeds. And yes, MediaTek’s Dimensity series is all about 5G.

    We are not sure why OnePlus is making this major move. More details regarding the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to come out in the coming days. The launch date of the phone is expected to be right after the OnePlus 9 series. OnePlus is making a major announcement regarding the OnePlus 9 range of devices on March 8.

    SourceAndroid Central
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Realme 8 Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch

    Madhav Sheth, the head of Realme India and Europe, has shared the retail box of the Realme 8 on his...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Nord 2 Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

    OnePlus Nord 2 is another upcoming smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand. We last heard about the OnePlus Nord successor...

    module-4-img

    More WhatsApp Web Users Get Calling Feature

    WhatsApp’s calling service for desktop users is out of beta, according to a new tweet from WABetaInfo. In December last...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A32 4G With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India

    module-4-img

    Oppo F19 Pro+ and F19 Pro to Launch in India on March 8, Details

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Testing Self-Destructing Photos Feature Like Instagram

    module-4-img

    Indian Government Urges the Need to Develop Homegrown Games