Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Date Information

    Battlegrounds Mobile India

    Everyone’s excited to see firsthand how the Battlegrounds Mobile India will look like. The game is about to launch in India, and the pre-registrations are already going on. However, the release date of the game hasn’t been revealed by the company. Looking at the support page of the game’s website, it looks like the game might not be near a launch stage yet.

    The company said that it is still in the ‘process of finalising the launch date’. Sure, there are multiple things that are considered before launching a new product; however, we feel that the expected June launch might be too optimistic.

    Battlegrounds Mobile India Updates Will be Posted on Website and Social Networks

    Battlegrounds

    Krafton said that it would keep posting new updates about the game on its official website and social networks to keep the users informed. The company has already started pre-registrations and is also offering exclusive rewards to the people who pre-register right now.

    However, the pre-registrations are only available for people who use Android devices. For iOS users, the game is still in the development stages, and the company will announce something very soon for them as well.

    If you want to pre-register for the game, you can click here. The Battlegrounds Mobile India will be very similar to PUBG Mobile. There will be a few alterations to make the game more apt for the Indians.

    One of the biggest differences between the PUBG Mobile and the Battlegrounds Mobile India will be that of the privacy offered to the users. While PUBG Mobile collected information that was stored out of the bounds of India, the Battlegrounds Mobile India will store all the information within the country and follow the guidelines given by the government.

    Since it will be an India exclusive game, its in-game events will be specially designed that won’t be offered to users outside India. Further, the game is expected to retain altered versions of the Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar maps.

    More information about the game will be out soon. According to IGN India, the game might launch on June 18, 2021. But the company hasn’t confirmed anything like that, so it is still a speculation.

