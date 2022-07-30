Spectrum Auction in the US for 2.5 GHz Band Fetches $103 Million on Day One

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Highlights

5G Spectrum Auction

The United States (US) is having its own spectrum auction. That spectrum auction is focused on the spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is offering the 2.5 GHz band spectrum in mostly rural places. On day 1 of bidding, the spectrum auction raised over $103 million. It was a single six-hour bidding period, as per RCR Wireless. On Monday, there will be more bidding which will comprise two-hour rounds.

It is worth noting that during the first round, it was only the 168 available licenses which didn't see any bidding. There were multiple bidders for 3,454 licenses, while 4,395 licenses saw bids from at least one party. The 2.5 GHz spectrum would enable the telecom operators in the country to expand their 5G mobile services in the rural parts as well. With the mid-band spectrum, telcos can deliver decent 5G speeds as well as provide good coverage.

The 5G spectrum auctions are also going on in India at a full flow. Indian Tecos have also spent billions of US dollars on the spectrum auction. So much so that the telecom minister of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw, thanked the telecom industry for such a great response to the spectrum auctions. The release date of 5G services in the Indian market is unknown.

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

