Idea Cellular postpaid plans do not get the attention they deserve. With an integrated network which has substantial coverage all across the India, Idea Cellular is one operator which the subscribers can consider. The plans from Idea Cellular for postpaid subscribers start at Rs 399 and they go as high as Rs 649. Between these prices, the subscribers get ample data, unlimited calling benefit and other additional benefits like Amazon Prime subscription, and attractive add-on connection offerings. In this video we have featured one of our experts.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has made some reeling changes to the new Trai tariff regime which was introduced almost a year ago. These changes lower the monthly rental of the subscribers by bringing a cap on the NCF which the DPOs can charge from the subscribers and also how much rental can be charged on the multi TV connection of a particular subscribers. We discuss all of that and the other effects of the Trai new DTH rule changes in this video. In this piece, we have featured one of our experts Girish from Bengaluru, one of our experts.

Trai new DTH rules are here after a lot of deliberation. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has been ideating on fixing the new Trai tariff regime which it introduced a year ago. These new rules make the DTH connection more affordable for the subscribers of DTH services. Trai new DTH rules also change the multi TV pricing of many DTH operators and place a cap on the discounts of the channel packs. Watch the video to know more about the new rules from Trai regarding the DTH industry.

One of the changes that Trai has made in the DTH amendments is related to the multi-TV connection. In houses where the subscribers of DTH had more than two Set-Top Boxes, sometimes the customers had to spend very much. Now there is a new cap on how much the subscribers will have to spend on a second DTH connection.

