Vivo S1 Pro Debuts in India at Rs 19,990 With 48MP Quad-Camera Setup and 4500mAh Battery

Highlights The Vivo S1 Pro comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

Vivo says the phone will be available for purchase via online and offline stores

The phone will be available starting January 4

Vivo S1 Pro, which was initially said to go official in India on January 4, has been launched ahead of the announced timeline. Priced at Rs 19,990, the Vivo S1 Pro is a beefed-up version of the Vivo S1 and it packs some decent specs for an offline-centric smartphone. The Vivo S1 Pro offers a 48MP quad-camera setup, attractive design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, beefy 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and an in-display fingerprint scanner is also present. Vivo has kickstarted 2020 with the Vivo S1 Pro; In 2020, the Chinese brand may not launch any more online-only phones as its entire focus shifts towards the offline market. Vivo brought the ‘S’ series to India last year to ramp up offerings in the offline segment alongside Vivo ‘V’ series. The Vivo S1 Pro will be available for purchase via major offline stores across the country, alongside online portals like Amazon, Flipkart and Vivo Shop Online.

Vivo S1 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Vivo S1 Pro is a mid-range smartphone but it does not compare with the likes of the Realme X2 or the Xiaomi Redmi K20. Since it’s an offline-centred phone, the specs are on the mediocre side. Diving into the specifications, the phone flaunts a 6.38-inch Full HD+ display on the front; It’s an AMOLED panel having an in-display fingerprint scanner and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. As you can see, the S1 Pro does not feature a punch-hole display like the recently launched Vivo V17, instead, the company has gone with the traditional teardrop notch.

Under the hood, the handset has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s a dedicated microSD card slot as well for storage expansion. The Vivo S1 Pro comes in a single variant for now. The handset measures 8.68mm thick and weighs just over 186 grams.

As for the cameras, we’re looking at a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary lens. Other three sensors include 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor for adding depth effect to the Portrait shots. Up front, Vivo has added a 32MP selfie camera for attending video calls and clicking high-res pictures. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port.

Lastly, Vivo has added a 4500mAh battery along with support for 18W Dual Engine fast charging. The phone runs FunTouch OS 9.2 out of the box which is based on Android 9 Pie and not Android 10.

Vivo S1 Pro: Pricing, Availability and Launch Offers in India

Aforesaid, the Vivo S1 Pro comes in a single variant in India. The phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage costs Rs 19,990. Yes, the price is on the higher side considering we get much powerful Snapdragon 730/730G chipsets at a lesser price with the Redmi K20 and the Realme X2. But again, the Vivo S1 Pro is a smartphone aimed at the offline market.

As for the availability, the S1 Pro can be picked up via offline stores, Flipkart, Amazon and Vivo Online Store starting from January 4. Interested buyers can get the device in either Mystic Black or Jazy Blue or Dreamy White colour options.

Vivo India also announced some launch offers for the Vivo S1 Pro buyers. Users can avail 10% cashback if they purchase via ICICI Bank Credit/Debit cards. Besides, the company is providing one-time screen replacement for the offline buyers.