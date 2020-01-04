BSNL Broadband Plans Without Any Daily Data Limit Start at Rs 555: Everything You Need to Know

Highlights BSNL recently brought back the Rs 777 plan for new users

Other plans like BSNL Superstar 300, Bharat Fibre Rs 1,277 do not have any daily data limit

Almost all the BSNL broadband plans ship with daily data concept

BSNL, which is currently the leading broadband service provider in India, introduced the concept of daily data broadband plans last year. Almost all the BSNL FTTH and some of the entry-level plans have a daily FUP limit, similar to the majority of the mobile phone plans available from the telco. For the unaware, besides the Rs 777 and Rs 1,277 Bharat Fibre plans, other plans such as Rs 2,499, Rs 3,999 and so on come with a daily data limit up to 170GB per day. Having said that, there are some BSNL broadband plans which do not have any daily FUP limit. Nevertheless, the benefits offered by the non-daily data broadband plans are on the lower side compared to those with daily data benefit. BSNL’s standard broadband plans start at Rs 99 only, but the non-FUP limit plans start at Rs 555 in various circles. Continue reading to know more.

BSNL Broadband Plans With Amazon Prime Membership Benefit

Another plan in this list is the Rs 777, Fibro 500GB plan which is available for subscription till December 26, and it offers 50 Mbps speed and 500GB data in the entire month with an after-FUP speed of 2 Mbps and unlimited calling to all networks. This plan also comes with the Amazon Prime membership for a year.

BSNL also offers the Rs 849 broadband plan in its portfolio which includes 600GB data in the entire month without any daily FUP limit, and this one comes with 50 Mbps speed, free unlimited calling to all networks and the Amazon Prime benefit. There is also the Rs 1,277 broadband plan which offers 750GB data per month to the subscribers with 100 Mbps speed, and all the other benefits of the previous plan.

Further up the ladder, the high range broadband plans by BSNL also come with a monthly FUP which include the Rs 2,999 plan with 100 Mbps speed and 2000GB data per month, Rs 4,999 broadband plan with 100 Mbps speed and 2000GB data. Then, there is also the Rs 9,999 per month broadband plan by BSNL which comes with 100 Mbps speed and 2250GB data per month, but it also offers an after-FUP speed of 8 Mbps along with the other benefits like unlimited calling and Amazon Prime membership.

BSNL Budget Broadband Plans With No Daily Data Cap

It is worth noting that the cheapest plan in the BSNL broadband portfolio is also a plan which comes with no daily data cap and it the Rs 555 broadband plan which is called the Fibro 100GB or the Month CS106. This broadband plan by the state-led telecom operator offers up to 20 Mbps speed with 100GB data in a month. After 100GB data, the speed gets throttled down to 1 Mbps for the subscribers. With this, the subscribers get free unlimited calling to BSNL network and night free calling to other networks from 10:30 PM to 6:00 AM and unlimited calling on Sundays.

Next up, we have the Rs 749 broadband plan from BSNL, which is called the Superstar 300GB plan. This plan, as the name denotes, comes with 300GB of data in the entire month and it offers up to 50 Mbps speed. After the exhaustion of this FUP data, the subscribers will experience a speed of 2 Mbps. This plan also comes with unlimited free calling to any network. Also, since BSNL offers Amazon Prime membership to its customers for a year on all plans worth Rs 745 and above, the subscribers of this plan get the benefit of this.