Airtel Digital TV Set-Top Box Prices Now Start at Rs 1,100 for New Customers

Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, has been making some significant advancements in the sector. Back in 2017, it was the first operator to launch an Android TV-based Set-Top Box called ‘Airtel Internet TV’ to the customers. Very recently, it brought the Airtel Xstream Box running latest Android TV 9 Pie out of the box. Besides the hybrid Set-Top Box that allows users to watch both Satellite TV and OTT content, Airtel Digital TV is also offering the basic SD and HD Set-Top Boxes to the customers. With the competition in the industry increasing every passing day, DTH operators are forced to slash the prices of their STBs to lure the new customers. The new tariff regime made it impossible for the DPOs to provide heavy discounts on channel packs, so all they are now relying on adding more subscribers on board.

Airtel Digital TV Set-Top Box Now Start at Just Rs 1,100

In total, Airtel Digital TV is currently providing three Set-Top Boxes to the users. While the two Set-Top Boxes are Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition (HD), the third one is the Airtel Xstream Box that was launched recently. In some areas, the DTH operator is still providing the Airtel Internet TV to the users. As for the prices, the Airtel Digital TV SD Set-Top Box is currently available for Rs 1,100, while the HD Set-Top Box is retailing for Rs 1,300.

Lastly, the Airtel Xstream Box is available for new users at Rs 3,999. However, as part of the limited period offer, the company is offering the Airtel Xstream Box to Airtel Thanks members at just Rs 2,249, making it one of the affordable Android TV box available in the market right now.

In comparison, Dish TV is offering its Android TV box, dubbed the Dish SMRT Hub at Rs 3,999. So Airtel Digital TV has the upper hand right now with the Android TV box.

Comparison of Set-Top Box Prices from Different DTH Operators

As you might be aware of, Tata Sky is currently the largest DTH operator in the country. Tata Sky has four STBs on offer right now- SD, HD, +HD and Ultra High Definition 4K. The SD Set-Top Box of Tata Sky is priced at Rs 1,399, whereas the HD variant costs Rs 1,499 for new users. On the other hand, the +HD STB from Tata Sky costs Rs 9,300, while the 4K box can be picked up for Rs 6,400.

Dish TV also has three STBs on offer right now- the DishNXT SD, DishNXT HD and the Dish SMRT Hub. The DishNXT HD Box is priced at Rs 1,590, while the DishNXT SD box costs Rs 1,490. The Dish SMRT Hub is currently available at Rs 3,999 in the market. Moving onto D2h, it’s currently offering three Set-Top Boxes- HD, SD and HD RF; The D2h SD box costs Rs 1,599 followed by the HD Box at Rs 1,699. Lastly, the D2h HD RF Set-Top Box costs Rs 1,799.

Last on the list is Sun Direct. The South India-based DTH operator has two Set-Top Boxes on offer- SD+ and HD+. The SD+ Set-Top Box costs Rs 1,799 and the HD+ Box is currently available at Rs 1,999. Overall, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV are charging very less from a new user for issuing Set-Top Box.