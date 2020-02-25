Oppo Find X2 Launch Confirmed for March 6, New Oppo Smartwatch Also Incoming

Highlights Oppo will launch Find X2, Find X2 Pro on March 6, after previous MWC event got cancelled

Oppo Smartwatch with Apple Watch like design also expected alongside the smartphones

Oppo Find X2 Pro will have a 120Hz+3K screen

Oppo, the Chinese phone maker is all set to unveil its latest flagship smartphones, the Oppo Find X2. The phone will officially be launched on March 6 at an event in China, the company said in an online post. Earlier, the device was expected to be announced at MWC in Barcelona, but the launch pushed back due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic which even forced GSMA to cancel the entire tech show. The launch will take place at 5 PM on March 6, Beijing time, the online Wiebo post added. The event will see the launch of Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, successors to the Oppo Find X which first released in 2018. In addition, the company is expected to showcase its new Oppo smartwatch, although details are scarce at the moment. A teaser image shared by Oppo VP Brian Shen on Twitter showed an Apple Watch-esque design.

Oppo Find X2: Rumoured Features & Specs

Even as the Oppo release is yet to happen, numerous leaks of the smartphone have given a fair idea of what to expect with the smartphone. Oppo VP and President Global Sales, Alen Wu previously confirmed that Oppo Find X2 series would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Oppo Find X2 series will have two smartphones- the standard Oppo Find X2 and the premium Find X2 Pro.

As for the display, the Oppo Find X2 will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen while the Pro model will feature a 6.7-inch display. The display is expected to come with Quad HD+ screen resolution and offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The Find X2 Pro is said to have a 3K screen along with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find X2 series will come with triple rear camera systems. Though details remain murky at this moment, the Pro model is said to sport 48MP + 48MP + 13MP rear camera sensors. The regular Find X2 is instead said to feature 48MP + 8MP + 13MP camera modules. Both the devices will be packing a 32MP selfie camera, housed in a single hole-punch on the front.

Oppo’s Find X2 will be packing a 4065 mAh battery and USB Type-C charging port, though battery size of the Pro model is unclear. Oppo is also said to offer support for 65W wired flash charge, 30W wireless flash charge, and 10W reverse charging. Lastly, Find X2 series will be running ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10 operating system.