MCOF Challenges Trai NTO 2.0 in Bombay High Court

Maharashtra Cable Operations Foundation (MCOF) along with Digital Cable Operators Association of Mumbai (DCOAM) have appealed to Bombay high court challenging the network capacity fee (NCF) introduced by Trai in NTO 2.0. The MCOF have challenged the decision of NCF cap of Rs 160 per month and discounts on second and additional TV connections decided by Trai. To settle the matter, the bench of Justice AA Syed and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai have decided the hearing on February 26, 2020.

Different Federations and Networks have Challenged Trai’s Regulations

After the MCOF’s appeal, major stakeholders and federations have challenged NTO 2.0 in different courts. Sun TV Network has appealed to Madras High Court against the amendments. Similar to MCOF, the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) and its members have also challenged Trai’s regulations in Bombay High Court. Adding to the list, All India Digital Cable Foundation has moved to Kerala High Court for interim relief against some provisions of NTO 2.0. Similarly, some individuals and agencies have challenged Trai’s Regulations in Gujarat High Court. According to the amendment which was notified on January 1 by regulatory framework, Trai has made a provision of 200 channels in maximum NCF of Rs 160 excluding taxes every month. Also, DPO’s have been instructed that they will not charge more than Rs 160 per month for all the available channels in the platform. Before the regulations, DPO’s were asked to provide 100 SD channels for an NCF of Rs 130 along with the additional option of 25 channels at a maximum price of Rs 20 per slab.

Trai will not Include Mandatory channels by MIB in the NCF

Trai has stated that all the mandatory channels declared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) will not be included in the number of channels in the NCF. Trai has also decided that in case of multi TV connections in the name of the same person, a maximum of 40 % will be charged from the declared NCF for second and additional TV connections will be charged. Also, Trai has given the permission to DPO’s to offer discounts on long term subscriptions of six months or more.