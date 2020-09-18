BSNL to Offer Work from Home Broadband Plan With 10 Mbps Speeds for Free Till December 8

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is making several changes in the broadband sector. After hiking the Bharat Fiber installation charges, the company has now reintroduced the [email protected] broadband plan which will allow the company’s landline users to enjoy a free broadband connection. BSNL has been providing this [email protected] plan ever since India entered into lockdown in March. This will also help the company’s landline users to migrate to a broadband plan with basic benefits. The [email protected] BSNL broadband offer can be availed across all the circles, except Andaman & Nicobar Islands where the ISP has different plans on offer. Alongside extending the availability of [email protected] plan, BSNL also brought back the Google Nest Mini/Nest Hub offer.

BSNL [email protected] Offer Now Valid Till December 8

After the new extension, the [email protected] broadband plan which allows BSNL landline users to get a basic broadband connection at no extra cost will be available till December 8, 2020. It is a very good move by BSNL and will attract a lot of users out there. As for the benefits, BSNL will offer 10 Mbps speeds till 5GB per day, post which the speeds will drop to 1 Mbps. As noted, the [email protected] BSNL offer will be applicable only to the company’s landline users who does not have an active broadband connection. After 30 days of availing the offer, it will be deactivated. Do make a note that there will be no installation charges during the promotional period.

BSNL- Google Nest Mini/Nest Hub Offer Detailed

In other news, BSNL also introduced monthly charges of Rs 99 and Rs 199 for the customers who opt the bundled Google Nest Mini/Nest Hub smart devices under annual payment option of select BSNL broadband (DSL/Bharat Fiber) plans. As part of this offer, subscribers choosing the annual payment option of broadband with Fixed Monthly Charges (FMC) more than Rs 799 and ready to pay a one-time charge of Rs 99 per month for 13 months shall be eligible for a free Google Nest Mini smart speaker.

Also, subscribers choosing annual payment option for broadband plans with monthly charges above Rs 1,999 and ready to pay a one-time charge of Rs 199 per month for 13 months will be eligible to get free Google Nest Hub. Interested subscribers can log into their broadband account and choose the annual payment option to be eligible for the Google Nest Mini/Nest Hub offer.