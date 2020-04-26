BSNL Work from Home Broadband Plan Availability Extended Until May 19

Highlights BSNL Work@Home broadband plan availability extended till May 19

State-owned service provider BSNL has just announced that it is going to extend the availability of Work@Home broadband plan until May 19, 2020. The news was evident from what Tamil Nadu’s BSNL circle Twitter handle posted. An image was uploaded by in the Twitter handle sharing that users who have opted for the plan will get 5GB daily data at a speed of up to 10 Mbps. After the 5GB data is exhausted in a day, the speeds will drop to 1 Mbps. When BSNL Work@Home broadband plan was initially launched in March was bound to expire on April 14. But the lockdown extended and that meant people still had to work from their homes. So BSNL has extended the plan till May 19 which is a good move from the telco.

BSNL Work@Home Broadband Plan Explained

Everyone’s working from their homes, and the demand for data consumption has increased more than two-fold. Sensing this, BSNL came out with its Work@Home broadband plan free of cost. The only thing with this plan is, new customers can’t avail it for themselves. Only the existing customers of the telco can opt for this plan. You don’t have to provide any security free or installation cost, opt for the plan, and BSNL will set you up with 5GB daily internet at the speed of 10 Mbps after which the speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps.

How To Apply For BSNL Work@Home Broadband Plan

If you want to apply for the BSNL Work@Home broadband plan, you have to be an existing landline user of the telco. In case you are not, you cannot apply for it. Just contact the toll-free number of BSNL – 1800-345-1504 and request for the service. You will not be asked for any charges. You will only have to pay your usual landline bill. This move from BSNL is aimed towards motivating its existing landline users to become broadband users as well. At the same time, people working from home can smoothly get their work done with the help of free internet services from BSNL. So it is a win-win for BSNL and the landline users as well.