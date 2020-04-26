Bharti Airtel Makes New Broadband Connections Affordable by 15%

Highlights Bharti Airtel is providing two new offers on new installations

The company has resumed providing new connections last week

Airtel Broadband plans come at four different price points with speeds up to 1 Gbps

Bharti Airtel has already resumed its broadband installations last week, as we have reported. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) has been coming out with new offers every week for the new subscribers who are looking to opt for its service. New Airtel Xstream Fibre users can now get free installation and 15% discount on long-term plans. Unlike other ISPs who are confusing the users with a lot of broadband plans, Airtel Xstream Fibre has just four plans priced at Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999. All the four plans come in monthly, three-month, six-month and yearly subscriptions. The long-term subscription is for users who choose at least three months pack. For such users, Bharti Airtel is providing a 15% discount.

Airtel Xstream Fibre Broadband Plans Become Affordable by 15%

After putting all the new connection requests on hold due to the nationwide lockdown, Airtel has resumed providing new connections. All the new Airtel Xstream Fibre users get free installation and a 15% discount on long-term plans. The maximum discount any user can avail is Rs 7,198. It is a limited period offer expiring within the next 17 hours as of this writing. But Airtel is continually coming out with new offers to grab attention from the subscribers. Last week, it rolled out free installation and router offer on long-term plans, instead of the 15% discount offer, which is applicable today.

Airtel Xstream Fibre Broadband Plans: What They Offer

As noted, Airtel Xstream Fibre has just four broadband plans priced at Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999, offering up to 1 Gbps speeds. The Airtel Basic broadband plan of Rs 799 comes with 100 Mbps speeds and 150GB of data valid for one billing cycle or 30 days. The Rs 999 plan offers 200 Mbps speeds up to 300GB, followed by the Rs 1,499 broadband plan with 300 Mbps speeds and 500GB FUP limit per month. Lastly, the Rs 3,999 Airtel Xstream Fibre VIP plan allows a user to download at 1 Gbps speeds up to 3.3TB or 3300GB.

All the Airtel Xstream Fibre broadband plans come with unlimited voice calling benefit as well. The company will provide an additional landline connection to the users which allows them to make voice calls for free. Also, these plans come with OTT app subscriptions like Amazon Prime worth Rs 999 for one year, ZEE5 Premium worth Rs 99 per month and Airtel Xstream App Premium worth Rs 1,299 for one year.

Rs 299 Add-On Helps You Get Unlimited Data on Every Xstream Fibre Plan

A lot of users are now browsing the web owing to the lockdown situation in India. Similar to Reliance JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fibre broadband plans also come with a not-so-impressive FUP limit, but the latter is providing an unlimited data add-on priced at just Rs 299 per month. If a user chooses the Airtel Xstream Fibre Rs 299 add-on, they will get 3.3TB data every month.

In addition, Airtel Broadband is already shipping unlimited data with its four broadband plans in Ahmedabad, Guntur, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Surat and Vishakapatnam cities. This essentially means the users in these cities will not be required to subscribe the Rs 299 unlimited add-on additionally.