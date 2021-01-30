Spectrum Offering Increased by DoT in Certain Circles, Details

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is now offering more spectrum of certain bands in select circles. It recently amended its Notice Inviting Applications (NIA) for the spectrum auctions slated to be held on March 1, 2021. The telecom department has increased the airwaves offered in the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz band. This has been done for select telecom circles only. The additional airwaves might have come from the excess spectrum holdings of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). It is worth noting that the state-run telco got its unified license renewed last month — more details on the story ahead.

More Airwaves in the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz Spectrum Band Put into Auction

When the NIA was floated around by the telecom department earlier, it displayed that there will be around 81.4 MHz (paired) spectrum available for auction in the 900 MHz band. This involved every telecom circle in India except for Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

But now, DoT is offered more airwaves in the 900 MHz band all over India except for the Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and Rajasthan. The total quantum of the spectrum put to auction in 900 MHz bands has been increased to 98.8 MHz. The total spectrum blocks have also increased from 407 to 494. There have been 0.6 MHz to 1.6 MHz increase in offerings in the 900 MHz spectrum band on a circle to circle basis.

As for the 1800 MHz band, as per the earlier NIA, it was put for auction throughout all the telecom circles in India except for North East. The total amount of spectrum offered for the spectrum in the 1800 MHz band was 316.5 MHz. But now that has been increased to 355 MHz. The total number of blocks have also been increased to 1775 from 1568.

These are the states where the 1800 MHz spectrum offering has been increased: Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (both East and West), West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, North East, and Karnataka.

Each of the circles will get between 1.8 MHz (paired) to 3.8 MHz (paired) airwaves more for the auction. The total additional airwaves as per the revised NIA is 41.1 MHz (paired) in the 1800 MHz band in 207 spectrum blocks.

The auctions are bound to start in just over a month with January coming to an end. What are your thoughts on the airwaves increasing in these band groups? Which telco would go most after the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands PAN India? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below