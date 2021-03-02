Bharti Airtel Delivered Median Download Speed of 10 Mbps, Beats Jio Comfortably: Tutela Report

Tutela today released the ‘2021 State of Mobile Experience‘ report in which it said Bharti Airtel offers the best mobile experience in India. In the report, Tutela said that Airtel dominated in four of the six metrics it tested. Bharti Airtel, which is currently the second-largest telco in India, ranked on top in delivering Excellent Consistent Quality at 56.6%. Also, Airtel had the highest Core Consistent Quality at 83.7%. Tutela also rated Airtel as the telco with the fastest download speeds and most responsive network. Tutela also said Reliance Jio has the best network coverage amongst all telcos in India right now.

Tutela 2021 State of Mobile Experience Report: What It Says

For this analysis, Tutela has evaluated over 31 million speed and latency tests in India taken from smartphones, collected between August 1, 2020, and January 31, 2021, on each of India’s top four telecom operators. Bharti Airtel continues to be the best telecom operator in the country as it won four out of the six categories that were tested. As noted, the operator had the highest Excellent Consistent Quality (1080p video streaming, real-time mobile gaming and HD video calling) at 56.6%, as well as the highest Core Consistent Quality (day-to-day activities like web browsing, SD video streaming or photo-sharing over social media) of 83.7% in Common Coverage areas across the country.

Bharti Airtel also achieved an average download speed of 10 Mbps, followed by Vodafone Idea with 9.6 Mbps median speed and Reliance Jio with 6.5 Mbps speed. BSNL is fourth on the list with a 2.9 Mbps average download speed.

On the flip side, Vi achieved the fastest median upload speed in Common Coverage Areas across India with 5.2 Mbps. Airtel is right behind Vi in this category with a 4.5 Mbps average upload speed.

Latency is another important aspect, especially for those who game a lot on mobile phones with their mobile data. This new report from Tutela also says Airtel subscribers experience the most responsive network on average across the country with a median latency of 24 ms. Vi is second with a median latency of 26.8 ms followed by Jio at 28.6ms.

Reliance Jio won in a new category recently added to Tutela’s report. The Mukesh Ambani-led telco had the best total coverage in India with a score of 595, followed by Airtel with a score of 508 and Vi with 436. BSNL is last on the list with a score of just 316.