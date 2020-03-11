Bharti Airtel Beats Vodafone Idea and Jio by Achieving 7.4 Mbps Average Download Speed: Tutela

Highlights Bharti Airtel achieved 7.4 Mbps average download speed in latest Tutela report

Bharti Airtel, which is always said to be India’s fastest operator, has again managed to beat Vodafone Idea Limited and Reliance Jio in the average download speed test. Tutela, in its latest ‘State of Mobile Networks‘ report, has rated Bharti Airtel as the fastest operator for download speeds in India. Vodafone Idea emerged as the winner in the average upload speeds department. The new report, which has been conducted between August 1, 2019, and January 31, 2020, has over 573 billion measurements collected. Tutela says it registered over 65 million speed tests and more than 900 million latency tests. In the report, Tutela highlighted that Bharti Airtel was impressive all-round in its analysis beating rival operators in four categories- Excellent Consistent Quality, Median Download Throughput and Latency.

Airtel Said to Deliver Consistent Quality All Over

Tutela noted that Bharti Airtel had a noticeable lead for ‘Excellent Consistent Quality’ nearly 10% better than joint second-place owned by Jio and Vodafone Idea. However, the report says the gap for ‘Core Consistent Quality’ was much less drastic. It stated that Airtel’s Core Consistent Quality was still the highest, but it is just 3.6% higher than that of Reliance Jio.

When it comes to downloading speeds, Bharti Airtel achieved an average speed of 7.4 Mbps followed by Vodafone Idea which delivered an average speed of 6.5 Mbps. Reliance Jio and BSNL are third on the list with 5.3 Mbps and 2.9 Mbps average speeds respectively.

As for the upload speeds, Vodafone Idea is still leading the chart with 3.7 Mbps average speed, which is followed by Bharti Airtel with 3.5 Mbps. Reliance Jio and BSNL are again third and fourth on the list with 3.2 Mbps and 1.7 Mbps. Coming to Latency, Airtel topped the chart again for median latency of 26.2 ms, with Jio on the second spot with 28.2 ms replacing Vodafone Idea when compared to the last report.

BSNL Relying on 2100 Mhz Spectrum for 4G Services

The report also rolled out that BSNL is currently providing 4G services in six circles. In the circles where BSNL is offering 4G, it is relying exclusively on 2100 Mhz spectrum which is a higher band option available to BSNL that likely offers good capacity but limited reach and in-building performance. Furthermore, Tutela also revealed that Jio and BSNL’s networks are almost polar opposites. Reliance Jio customers are universally on 4G with a tiny proportion of 3G records likely from when users roamed onto other networks. BSNL customers are mostly on 3G because the telco launched 4G services in limited places of six circles.