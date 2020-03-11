Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G70 and 6GB of RAM Listed on Geekbench

Highlights Redmi Note 9 is Codenamed as Xiaomi Merlin in Geekbench

Redmi Note 9 likely to run on Android 10

The device might rock a larger battery and quad rear cameras

After the successful launch of Redmi Note 8 series in India, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to release their Redmi Note 9 series which will be the successor of the Redmi Note 8 series at an online event tomorrow. The Redmi Note 9 has been spotted in the database of Geekbench. As per the reports, Xiaomi will reveal three phones in the Redmi Note 9 series which would be Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It is expected that Redmi Note 9 series will rock a MediaTek processor. Xiaomi has separated the Redmi series towards cost-efficient segment as it will offer premium budgeted smartphones to customers whereas, Xiaomi will continue with its premium segment smartphones.

Redmi Note 9 Will Run Android 10 Out of the Box

As per the hints dropped out by Geekbench, the Redmi Note 9 which is codenamed as Xiaomi Merlin will run on a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC with a clock speed of 1.80GHz along with Android 10. Under the veil, the device will rock 6GB of RAM for powerful performance. However, the company might roll out 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants as well. The Geekbench listing also teases that Redmi Note 9 will be packed with a larger battery along with quad rear cameras and MIUI 10 custom skin on top. As of the Geekbench Benchmark scores, Xiaomi Merlin was able to secure 345 in single-core and 1247 in the multi-core test.

It will be a huge disappointment if Xiaomi goes with MediaTek Helio G70 for the Redmi Note 9. The Realme C3 priced at Rs 6,999 offers Helio G70 SoC and the Redmi Note 9 will likely start at Rs 9,999. We are expecting the Redmi Note 9 to arrive with Mediatek Helio G90 SoC instead of the rumoured G70.

Redmi Smartphones Will Feature ISRO’s NavIC Navigation

A few days back, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced that they would bring out the NavIC Navigation, which has been developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Once launched, the Xiaomi device will become the first device which will feature the Indian Navigation system in the world. However, the specific smartphone is not revealed by Xiaomi. It is assumed that Xiaomi will roll out the NavIC Navigation in their Redmi Brand smartphone, probably the Redmi Note 9 Pro. To be precise, Xiaomi might roll out NavIC Navigation in their Redmi Note 9 series which is to be launched at an online launch tomorrow. However, no official statements have been rolled by the Xiaomi regarding the matter.