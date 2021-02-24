Bharti Airtel Launches ‘Airtel Ads’, a Powerful Brand Engagement Solution

Bharti Airtel has entered the advertising business with the launch of Airtel Ads – a powerful brand engagement solution. Airtel Ads allows brands of all sizes to curate consent-based and privacy safe campaigns to one of the biggest pool of quality customers in India.

Airtel has over 320 million customers across its businesses – Mobile, DTH and Homes. Airtel’s Mobile customers have the highest average monthly data consumption at 16.8 GB and the highest monthly ARPU of Rs 166. Airtel’s fast-growing DTH and Homes networks serve premium households across the country.

Airtel Ads delivers superior returns on brand spends and focuses on relationships with customers rather than just delivering online impressions. Its rigorous compliance with ad-tracking standards and norms allows complete transparency with advertisers and ensures ZERO Ad Frauds in the form of false impressions and clicks.

Airtel Ads delivered successful campaigns for over 100 brands

During the beta phase, Airtel Ads delivered successful campaigns for over 100 brands across multiple categories – FMCG, BFSI, Digital Startups, et al. Early advertisers include PepsiCo, zomato, CRED, Tata AIG, Lenskart, Apollo 247, Cars24, Gameskraft, Vahan, Harley Davidson.

“Advertising is an adjacency to our core business of delighting our customers with great services. Therefore, we combine the privacy that is paramount to our customers with the trust and transparency that is vital to the brands we serve.” Adds Adarsh Nair.

Meanwhile, Om Jha, Associate Director of Media at PepsiCo India had this to say, “We have had a great experience of working with Airtel Ads, which brings fresh perspective to the advertising inventory available to brands in India. Youth is at the core of our brand strategy, and we always look for innovative ways to interact with them. Through Airtel ads, we ran a focus digital campaign on the Wynk music app for the launch of new packs of 7UP and Mirinda. The outcomes of the campaign were really impressive given the customizable ad formats and quality audience base.”

The Indian advertising industry is expected to grow to USD 19 billion by 2025 from the current USD 10 billion. Airtel Ads is well positioned to capture a meaningful share of the growing pie with its sharp focus on quality.